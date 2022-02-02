Tom Holland Thought Mark Wahlberg Bought Him A Sex Toy & Was About To Make A Move!

Oh boy did Tom Holland get the wrong idea about Mark Wahlberg for an afternoon! While plugging their upcoming film Uncharted, the stars spoke about their first time meeting one another, which went great — until a generous gift turned into an incredibly awkward car ride!

During the Access Hollywood interview, Tom described being nervous to meet the Lone Survivor star for the first time — but got his mind put at ease during their first meeting at the elder movie star’s home.

However, his impression that they would become “fast friends” melted into fears of something else when Mark gave him a massager and then offered him a ride:

“Essentially Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in LA and he drove me back to my hotel. I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was having never seen one before … and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure.”

Yep. He thought the man bought him a vibrator.

And then the ride home felt like something else entirely! Tom admits:

“I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman.”

OMG! After some head shaking from Mark, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star blurted:

“I didn’t know, it’s Hollywood, baby! Who knows what’s going to happen?!”

Fair enough, actually! Mark wouldn’t be the first “family man” who turned out to be something else! But the Transformers alum defended himself, saying:

“We were talking about working out, fitness, recovery, all this stuff. You know, I have a company, Power Plate, and we make the best massage guns out there, I wanted to gift you one, this would be great for your recovery and everything else. And he was just kind of looking at me. And I was like, ‘Let me drive you back, ’cause then you don’t have to take an Uber or whatever.’ And we’re driving with this massage gun, and I can’t believe the whole time you were thinking that. I’m just trying to have a conversation with you, talking about your family, talking about my kids and what their interests are… You gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy.”

HIGHlarious!

See the whole rehashing of the co-stars’ most awkward moment, starting at about 1:15 (below)!

