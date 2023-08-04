Ryan Edwards Addresses Domestic Violence Accusations On Teen Mom!

Ryan Edwards is finally addressing those domestic violence accusations.

This week’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter covered the nasty breakup between the 35-year-old reality star and his wife Mackenzie Edwards. During the show, Ryan reached out to his ex and baby momma Maci Bookout in February, revealing that the pair were divorcing. She reacted to the news, saying:

“It’s not shocking to me. I know when we filmed the reunion and had that conversation about starting fresh with co-parenting, she’s not gonna let this happen, she’s not. And then she lost her mind anytime him and Bentley were gonna go do something because she couldn’t go, because it was supposed to be the two of them. I do think this has everything to do with Ryan and Bentley’s relationship growing, me and Ryan trying to work together. I don’t think she can handle it. Bentley is the one that pays for all of this, so we have to stay on the same team. I hope this divorce doesn’t get messy.”

However, things got very “messy” afterward. The following day, news broke that Mackenzie filed for a restraining order against Ryan after he allegedly held a knife to her back during a domestic violence incident. And shockingly enough, Ryan spoke out about the matter on camera. When a producer asked about “what happened,” he denied the allegations:

“She said I f**king held a knife to her back or something like that … f**k no, that’s so dumb. Everyone knows when I get angry, I get f**king angry. So she’s gonna use that against me. But I ain’t never put my hands on a woman ever before.”

He went on to issue his own accusations about Mackenzie. Ryan claimed she cheated on him, noting she did not spend the night at their house:

“I was like, she left this house last night and there was only one reason why she left this house. She can’t lie very well, she’ll stumble over every word she says and I was like, ‘Where the f**k did you stay last night?’ and she couldn’t come up with a good answer. So I started putting two and two together.”

FYI, he has since walked back on those accusations, later telling The Sun he “was wrong” and “she isn’t that kind of person.” But on the show, Ryan claimed Mackenzie never liked his co-parenting relationship with Maci and was “threatened” by it, believing “that really f**king sent her over the edge.” He said:

“I think that’s what kind of pissed Mackenzie off too, like really. I don’t think she ever wanted us to have a relationship.”

When asked about the state of his sobriety, he admitted he “done f**ked up, I ain’t gonna lie” and used drugs:

“It was hard to stay sober after I found out we were getting a divorce. After a couple days of using drugs, it was not worth it. I did not want to go back down that road. Drugs, it drags everybody down, not just the people using them, everybody. I got kids, Jagger and Stella, they’re about to go through a bunch of s**t too. Bentley, hell, that poor dude’s had to go through some f**ked up s**t. I just feel bad for him, for Bentley.”

As you know, Ryan was sentenced to spend time in prison in April on harassment charges after charges of possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and violating the terms of his probation. However, he was released early in order to go to rehab.

What a messy and sad situation. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/. If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube]