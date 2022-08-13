Martha Stewart Responds To Twitter Saying She’s Pete Davidson’s Next Girlfriend!

Martha Stewart has finally responded to those posts setting her up with none other than Pete Davidson!

ICYMI, when Pete and his ex Kim Kardashian attended the Whitehouse Correspondents’ Association Dinner in April, a photo of the comedian holding hands with the 81-year-old businesswoman sent Twitter into a frenzy! See the photo HERE!

According to Twitter user Gennefer Gross “we should’ve seen this coming”, and other social media commenters seemed to agree with the viral tweet’s statement as they started — and are still posting — their thoughts on the subject. And most of them seem to be on-board the new ship!

Ch-ch-check out some reactions (below):

Pete Davidson should date Martha Stewart next — paige (@BonerWizard) August 8, 2022

I truly love seeing who Pete Davidson decides to date I hope it’s like Martha Stewart next — Captain ACAB (@Q_queg) August 7, 2022

Pete Davidson going after Martha Stewart next I wish I could say I was surprised GO OFF IG KING — JamboExplained (@JamboExplained) August 12, 2022

Pete Davidson going from Arianna to Kim K to Martha Stewart…….. i would pay BIG $$ to be a fly on the wall in that therapy session lmfao — $am ☯︎ (@skrtskrtsamm) August 8, 2022

So now, since The King of Staten Island star has split with Kim K, does it mean the celebrity chef is the new Queen of Staten Island? Well, don’t get your hopes up — because it doesn’t seem like it’s happening anytime soon! In a statement with DailyMail, Stewart set the record straight:

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had.”

Aww

Well, there you have it! Super sweet, but not the romance people were speculating! The Living The Good Long Life author continued to say Davidson is “charming”:

“He is a charming boy who is finding his way.”

She also revealed he was invited on her podcast, The Martha Stewart Podcast:

“I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

Exciting! We can’t wait to hear what he has to say, either!

Although there’s no spark between the two, we’re glad to hear they’re on good terms and seem to be friends! What do U think Pete will reveal on Martha’s podcast, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]