Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have BROKEN UP After 9 Months Of Dating!

We have some unfortunate news for all the Kete shippers out there. It sounds like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are OVER after nine months of dating!

According to E! News on Friday, sources close to the former couple revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the comedian decided to split earlier this week and move forward as just friends.

As for why they called it quits? The insiders noted that while they have so much “love and respect for each other,” they could not make their relationship work due to their busy schedules and long distance.

Related: Kim Is Supporting Kanye Very Publicly — Are They Back On Good Terms?!

So much for doing “whatever it takes” to make their relationship last! But we really cannot say we’re surprised since reports have come out that they’ve been having a “difficult time” lately since Pete has been in Australia working on his latest project Wizards! No doubt that time zone and date change made it nearly impossible to stay connected.

Meanwhile, Kim has a jam-packed schedule of her own managing all her businesses and four little ones. She is also in the middle of a messy divorce with Kanye West!

Yes, the insider made sure to preemptively put to rest any rumors that they were breaking up so Kim could get back with her ex, noting to E!:

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye. They are happily co-parenting.”

Sigh…

Reactions to the breakup news, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]