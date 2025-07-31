Martha Stewart Takes BRUTAL Swipe At Meghan Markle's 'Authenticity' & Lifestyle Brand!

Martha Stewart just put Meghan Markle on blast!

While chatting with Yahoo Lifestyle Australia on Sunday, the original lifestyle guru shared her unfiltered opinions on the Duchess of Sussex’s turn at lifestyle influencing, including in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and her company As Ever. Martha’s shaded Meg in the past — but this time, she didn’t leave any room for confusion. She said:

“Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about.”

Oof! The shade!

Related: Harry Just Laid The Groundwork For Harmony With Royals With THIS Move!

The 83-year-old went on to point out that there’s a key ingredient to make this career move work — and she’s not sure the Suits alum has mastered it! She dished:

“Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.”

Brutal!!!

The mother of two has often been called out by critics for not being authentic, so the fact that Martha’s adding to the choir ain’t great! The dissing didn’t end there, either.

The cookbook author went on to praise Meghan’s business rival, Gwyneth Paltrow, who has had major success with her brand Goop. Despite taking a similar path as the royal by trading in her time as an actress on set for a role as a health and wellness entrepreneur, Martha thinks Gwyneth has done it right! She gushed:

“Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses.”

The Martha Stewart Living alum straight-up said the Iron Man star was to be “admired,” adding:

“She won an Oscar, for heaven’s sake, as an actress! She’s pretty powerful.”

Damn! More “powerful” in every way than Meghan, huh? Absolutely savage!!!

At the end of the day, Martha kept it light by saying she doesn’t “mind” having successors and wished everyone “good luck.” But it’s obvious who she’s really rooting for. Yeesh!

This certainly isn’t the first time Meghan and Gwyneth have been pitted against each other. They’ve tried to hit back at the feud speculation in the past, but a comment like this from a legend like Martha is no doubt gonna pour salt in the wound for the Confessions of a Female Founder podcaster!

See Martha share her thoughts (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U agree with Martha’s take on Meghan’s lifestyle brand? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Netflix/NBC/YouTube]