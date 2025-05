This ain’t Mary J. Blige‘s first rodeo!

The singer has been to a few Met Gala events in the past, and on Monday night, she showed up again. This time around, she rocked a Stella McCartney ensemble… and then walked the red carpet with the designer herself!

Ch-ch-check out their paired-up looks and joint choreographed turn for the cameras (below):

Love that!

What say U, Perezcious readers?! Share your takes down in the comments (below)!