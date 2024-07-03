Maryland Man Killed In Freak Electrocution While Trying To Rescue His Dog

Grab a box of tissues for this one… During a thunderstorm in Maryland over the weekend, a 31-year-old man was electrocuted to death — all in an attempt to save his dog.

According to a news release from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, they received multiple 911 calls at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday notifying them of several trees and wires down throughout Severn. Fire crews were dispatched and arrived at the scene roughly 10 minutes after the first 911 call. They found “several large trees down in the area” and multiple powerlines “down and arching,” leading them to ask for “additional resources” due to the “size and scale” of the situation.

While sizing up the incident, the crew soon found a man — who was not named — suffering from electrocution injuries. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department statement continued:

“Crews were able to quickly get the patient away from the hazardous environment and advanced medical treatment from Anne Arundel County Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians were immediately initiated.”

He was rushed to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center in “critical condition.” Sadly, he did not survive. Awful.

As for how he got electrocuted? The preliminary cause was due to “energized electric wires” that were “pulled down by falling trees due to the severe thunderstorm” in the area, per the news release. According to WBAL, a tree fell in the area and brought down live power lines that landed on a metal fence spanning several properties — and creating a huge deadly trap.

Anne Arundel County firefighter Steven Bishop explained the man heard his dog getting electrocuted next to the fence and sprinted out of his home to save him. However, he also got electrocuted in the process. Bishop said:

“That fence became energized with one of the electrical wires. There was a dog next to that fence who sadly got electrocuted. From that electrocution, the dog’s owner heard and came running out to try and save the dog and sadly got electrocuted as well.”

And what makes this whole freak accident even more devastating? Not only did the 31-year-old victim die, but he was not able to save his dog. The poor pupper also passed away. So heartbreaking!!!! As resident Jeff Wunder put it to the outlet:

“It’s just a sad thing, him and his dog. It’s just a sad day.”

At this time, the incident is still under investigation. What a tragic situation, Perezcious readers. Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

