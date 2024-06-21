Wife Of Man Electrocuted In Mexican Hot Tub Reveals Husband’s Terrified Last Words

The wife of the man who died after getting electrocuted in a jacuzzi this month broke her silence on the tragedy.

Last week, Lizette Zambrano was on vacation with her husband, Jorge Guillen, and dozens of their family members at the Sonoran Sea Resort in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. They were in paradise, having the time of their lives when their vacation bliss was cut tragically short. When the couple stepped into a hot tub at the resort one day, they were both electrocuted.

Several people sprang into action to try and help the couple, including Arizona nurse Sara Gaitan-Perez. However, they were also shocked by the tub — delaying them from saving the pair. Once Lizette and Jorge were eventually removed from the jacuzzi, Sara performed CPR. By the time Lizette was loaded into an ambulance on a gurney, the nurse said she was “responsive and was breathing on her own.” Lizette suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident but survived. Sadly, her husband did not.

In the wake of the tragedy, ABC News reported that Lizette sued the resort for wrongful death as she claimed faulty wiring sent a live current into the water. She also spoke out about the incident for the first time to Good Morning America on Friday, recalling the haunting final moments she had with Jorge. The 35-year-old widow told the outlet the last thing she remembers from that horrific moment was her husband’s panicked words. Tearfully, Lizette said:

“The last thing I remember him saying is ‘Oh s**t.’ It’s the same time I felt the first electric shock, and then it happened over and over and over. I didn’t hear him again.”

So, so sad. As we mentioned, multiple vacationers attempted to rescue Lizette and Jorge, but their efforts were hindered by the electrical shocks. The wife continued:

“A lot of people jumped in, but they kept jumping out because the shocks were so strong.”

Jeez. According to the wrongful death lawsuit, the bystanders were prevented from pulling Jorge out of the jacuzzi since “the metal from the objects carried the electrical current and began shocking the rescuers.” Lizette was eventually pulled out of the water — though she had no pulse. She was given CPR and then quickly taken to the hospital. When she regained consciousness later on, she overheard the nurses say the most devastating thing in Spanish:

“Her husband didn’t make it.”

To wake up from a terrifying situation and overhear that your husband died? Absolutely heartbreaking. Now Lizette wants “somebody to take accountability for what happened to” herself and Jorge:

“I feel that this could have been prevented. I still can’t believe it. A very good man was taken away.”

The lawsuit claims “Jorge was being electrocuted and drowned under water for 10 minutes,” with the defendants doing nothing to try to engage the hot tub’s emergency shut off. WTF?! Casago — the facilitator of the vacation rental — fired back at the claims and denied responsibility for the incident, saying:

“The Sonoran Sea is a condo resort and the homeowners association is responsible for all common areas, including the maintenance of the swimming pool, hot tubs, and grounds. Casago, a vacation rental company, is not involved in any management or maintenance of the resort.”

However, Lizette’s attorney Tej Paranjpe insists the company should be held accountable for what happened:

“What policies, policies and procedures do they have in place? And what’s the point of those policies and procedures if they’re not doing anything to enact them?”

Lizette is seeking $1 million in damages from Casago. We continued to send love and light to Lizette and her family as they grieve the loss of Jorge. Watch her GMA interview (below):

[Image via GoFundMe, Good Morning America/YouTube]