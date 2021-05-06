Bachelor’s Matt James Claims He Didn’t Have Sex In The Fantasy Suites!

Matt James opened up about his experience on The Bachelor and dished about what really went down (or didn’t) during his Fantasy Suite dates.

In case you didn’t know, the overnight rendezvous is usually a moment for the Bachelors/Bachelorettes to connect with their finalists away from producers and cameras, and they sometimes have sex. However, the 29-year-old reality star revealed how he used the one-on-one time to get to know his final three ladies — Rachael Kirkconnell, Bri Springs, and Michelle Young — through some deep conversations. He explained:

“I can’t speak for anybody but myself, but I think the women appreciated it. Because I did learn things about them that I hadn’t gathered — that I don’t think I would have learned if I hadn’t used that time to really dive deeper into something that they might not have been comfortable talking about on camera.”

James also implied that a lot of the honest discussions he had were removed to focus more on the drama between the women, saying:

“Ultimately The Bachelor’s about more than myself. It’s about all the women who were there and their journeys. There’s a lot of things that didn’t make air that you’ve just got to hope that [the editors] knew a lot better than I do.”

Yeah, we don’t know about that one just given the producers minimal responses to almost every single scandal plaguing Bachelor Nation as of late, especially the Rachael and Chris Harrison debacle.

Speaking of which…

In a different part of the interview, the leading man also spilled on why he and Kirkconnell have decided to give their relationship another shot following her racism controversy. The businessman confessed:

“I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn’t Black — [is] to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black.”

So we guess Matt feels the 24-year-old has put in some of the work, at least enough to test the romance waters again?? He continued:

“It’s on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist. And I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better.”

While it clearly seems like the former football player confirmed their coupling, a source told Page Six that Matt actually felt “hesitant” to officially say the couple was back together because they are still working on some issues. At the same time, the insider told the outlet that he is “feeling pressure to set a good example for other Black men. He’s aware that people are not going to be happy that he jumped back into a relationship with Rachael so soon.”

Yeah, you think?!

As you may recall, Rachael came under fire after her past racist actions came to light, like attending an antebellum-themed party in 2018. During the After the Final Rose special, Matt confirmed the pair had split after the show aired. Since then, there have been whispers of a potential reconciliation but had not been confirmed until recently.

The ABC franchise never fails to provide drama, even after the cameras stop rolling! Here’s hoping Katie Thurston’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette goes a little bit smoother after this whirlwind period of the series.

[Image via Bachelor Nation/YouTube]