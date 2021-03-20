Embattled Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Lawyers Up Amid The Show's Ongoing Racism Controversy

Chris Harrison is covering all of his bases, so at least it appears as though he can be prepared regardless of where the future goes within the longstanding Bachelor franchise.

And in this case, as of Friday, this means the embattled (former?) host has hired a lawyer to represent him in the wake of his major career-threatening controversy on the hit ABC show.

According to TMZ, Harrison has officially hired celebrity attorney Bryan Freedman to take on his representation — should he end up needing any — here in the aftermath of his at least temporary break from Bachelor hosting duties.

Of course, eagle-eyed fans and readers among us ought to recognize Freedman’s name already! He was the lawyer who represented Gabrielle Union in her blow-up with the folks at America’s Got Talent a little while back. As you’ll recall, Union reported racist behavior and a hostile work environment at the reality TV talent show, after which she was summarily fired as a judge on the hit series.

Freedman did his thing representing Union, and eventually got the case settled out of court. So could this be a repeat for Harrison and the celeb attorney, then?? Is Chris ready to do battle with Bachelor producers if they ultimately decide to can him for good?! Heck, could Freedman’s presence be enough to convince the show not to permanently fire Chris, and leave him installed as host in the future??

Obviously, no long-term determination has yet been made about the Texas native’s future in show business, or more specifically on the reality TV love series. As you no doubt remember, host Emmanuel Acho stepped in to cover this past season’s After The Final Rose special. For the next Bachelorette season, former series leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will take Chris’ place and shepherd the new leading lady through the gauntlet.

But what comes after that?? Shoot, your guess is as good as ours! It seems like you can’t predict much of anything on The Bachelor any more after this particularly controversial season.

But with Harrison hiring Freedman, at least one thing is for certain: the longtime Bachelor host and franchise veteran sure isn’t willing to go down without a fight.

Where do y’all stand on Chris’ hosting controversy, Perezcious readers? Surprised to hear he’s hired a lawyer?? Or is this the smart thing to do, and he might as well have somebody looking out for his interests?

Sound OFF with your reaction on all of the above, down in the comment section (below)…

