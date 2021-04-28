Rachel Lindsay Is DONE With Bachelor Franchise As She Announces Exit From Podcast!

Rachel Lindsay is out!

After years of confronting the Bachelor franchise for its lack of diversity on camera and behind the scenes, the former Bachelorette has ended her contract with the ABC hit. The 36-year-old, who currently hosts popular Bachelor Nation podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, will appear in two final episodes. The first of these dropped Tuesday and the 100th episode, airing on May 4, will be Lindsay’s final bow on the audio show.

Alongside co-host Becca Kufrin, Rachel explained the decision, saying:

“I’m going to make this short and sweet: All good things must come to an end and I feel like certain things run their course and, for me, I have run my course when it comes to the podcast.”

Related: Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James Spotted Out Together AGAIN After Breakup

She continued to discuss what made her the happiest while hosting the successful series, noting:

“You know we started off this podcast talking about how much fun it is and the community that we’ve started and we’re already here with 100 episodes and I’m proud of it and what it’s become.”

That’s certainly no small feat! Especially since in its early days, the show saw a switch up in co-hosts when Ali Fedotowsky stepped away to take care of her kids. Thinking back on that time, the host acknowledged:

“I feel like I don’t give her enough praise.”

Perhaps part of the reason she doesn’t dwell on the past is because Becca swooped in and got hold of the reins so naturally. The Extra corresponded added:

“You didn’t miss a beat and that’s been a lot of fun to see our friendship grow through the podcast, just to have fun with all the new blood that’s coming in from the show to work through hard moments, to come here and vent when we’re going through something, like, that’s what the podcast gives you, that community.”

Hopefully the next co-host will be as successful filling Rachel’s shoes — though there’s been no hints at who might be taking over for the star. That said, fans of the attorney can look forward to a few possible cameos in the future, as Rachel said she might “pop in from time to time to say hello.” But the space from the ever controversial series is much needed at this time.

In fact, after all the drama in Matt James’ season, which saw Chris Harrison give up his hosting gig temporarily following his cringe-interview with Lindsay, the TV personality insisted she needs to focus on her mental health.

“But, for me, I’ve been struggling, that’s no secret and it’s been really, really hard for me lately and a lot of the things that we talk about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting that peace and protecting your mental health.”

Related: Cassie Publicly Addresses Ex Colton Underwood’s Coming Out For The First Time

It’s so important to listen to your instincts, even if it means walking away from a big contract like this! But like we said, these seeds have been planted for a while, so surely some speculated this exit was in the works. The Texan even briefly deleted her IG earlier this year after receiving MAJOR hate from the very fan base she caters to. As the first Black Bachelorette in the show’s history, she clearly hit her breaking point. Rachel hinted she’d be ending her contract weeks ago on her other podcast, Higher Learning, expressing at the time:

“I can’t take it anymore… I’m contractually bound in some ways, but when it’s up, I am, too. I can’t. I can’t do it anymore.”

Looks like she means exactly what she says!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you sad to see Rachel’s time with the Bachelor franchise come to an end like this? Or do you see this as a sign of the times — and perhaps further ammunition to back up rumors the franchise should call it quits, too? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Rachel Lindsay/Becca Kufrin/Instagram]