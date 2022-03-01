Matthew McConaughey Denies Hair Transplant Rumor -- Claims He Used THIS Unusual Technique To Grow Hair Back!

It’s hard to believe, but Matthew McConaughey was supposedly going bald years ago and he somehow stumbled across the simplest solution ever — but not without a doctor trying to take credit for his magical hair growth!

The Dallas Buyers Club star got candid about rumors he had a hair transplant in a new interview with LADbible over the weekend. The actor revealed that his hair was thinning so much that he used to shave it bald in the early 2000s to prevent too many people from realizing what was really going on. Now he’s still known for his luscious locks — so what happened??

Matthew shared that he had a “silver dollar” on the top of his head and had lost hair in various places around his scalp in the late ’90s, something he thought was especially noticeable in The Wedding Planner (lower inset). He also rocked a shaved head in 2015, so you can refresh your memory with what he looked like minus so much hair (below)!

Looking good, but it’s definitely a big difference to his appearance now! The Texas native noted that he’s not entirely sure how it all grew back, saying:

“How did it grow back? That’s a great mystery.”

He then shared some of his secrets with the outlet’s reporter, who has also gone bald, adding:

“I shaved it off like you ’cause I read that, hey, get a fresh start. Shave it off. I even heard the stuff like, ‘Do it on a full moon.’ All that stuff. Anyway, I shave it off and then I get this topical ointment and I rub it into my scalp once a day for 10 minutes.”

Wow! That’s all it took?! He credits his consistency with the ointment for the successful hair growth, continuing:

“I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it — no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor. All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

Despite supposedly having found a solution on his own, rumors began to swirl that the Oscar winner had undergone a hair transplant. He recalled meeting a renowned surgeon in Beverly Hills who was eager to take a closer look at his new ‘do because at a hair transplant convention another doctor had claimed to perform the procedure.

The Interstellar lead recalls:

“He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?’ I said ‘Yeah, man,’ he goes, ‘You don’t have transplants.’ I said, ‘That’s what I said, of course I don’t.’”

Hilariously, the doctor was thrilled with the discovery and couldn’t wait to get to the next convention to expose the lying medical professional. LOLz! Who knew hair transplant conventions could be so dramatic?!

While the 52-year-old isn’t worried about his hair loss anymore, he hasn’t stopped using the ointment for over 20 years now!! OMG. That’s commitment! On why he’s not willing to stop, he added:

“I’m not gonna quit to see if, like, ‘Oh, do I need to do it anymore?’ I’m not taking that chance.”

That makes perfect sense!! We wouldn’t want him to risk it either. Hah! Ch-ch-check out the full interview to hear more on this wacky story HERE!

Thoughts? Can you believe one ointment did all this?!

[Image via Apple TV/Movieclips/Netflix/YouTube]