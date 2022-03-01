16-Year-Old Alabama Barker Responds To Critics Of Her Controversial Instagram Outfits!

Alabama Barker seems to be clapping back at her social media critics!

The 16-year-old’s profile has risen quite a bit lately thanks to dad Travis Barker‘s headline-grabbing relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. With that many fresh eyes, a lot of praise comes with its share of new disapproval too.

The teen has long kept up an Instagram feed full of selfies, but it seems the past couple months she’s gotten more criticism of her provocative fashion choices than ever.

For instance, back in December, some of her TikTok viewers wrote on a video in which she sang along to Drake:

“This girl needs to act her age!! She’s too f**king pretty to be stuck like this… I hate that.” “She looks like she’s in her 30s” “Stop trying to be an adult, it’s so sick.”

And just in the past couple months, new commenters on IG posts from the last year have written:

“Omg @travisbarker – police ya gurl. SHES 16” “This is a child and its sad her dad lets her dress like this just sad” “Teenage dreams for predators.”

Something tells us she’s heard the haters loud and clear.

On Sunday Shanna Moakler‘s daughter shared a new series of pics wearing an outfit that makes it look like Kanye West could have dressed her. And for a caption it read:

“To [sic] busy to care”

Sure seems like a clapback to us!

So here’s the $64,000 question for all of the Perezcious parents out there… how would you handle YOUR child dressing so maturely on social media?

It’s a tough call because on one hand you don’t want to stifle a child’s expression of themselves, especially in the tumultuous teen years where they’re still finding who they really are and need to push boundaries. On the other, it’s not the safest arena for experimentation. We’ve recently reported the shocking story of a 15-year-old influencer who attracted two stalkers in the past year, one of whom was shot dead (by her own father) while trying to break into her home! Read all about it HERE!

One might think that kind of danger would pose a bigger worry for Alabama — and her protective poppa Travis — considering she had her own run-in with negative online attention a few years back. If you never heard the story, Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota messaged her numerous times out of the blue when she was just 10 years old (he was 17 at the time). Travis even commented on the matter at the time, saying he was “disgusted.” Naturally.

But even then Alabama handled the situation with impressive self-awareness and maturity. So maybe that ended up showing Dad he didn’t have to worry?

What do YOU think?? How would you deal with these issues of freedom versus security as a parent??

