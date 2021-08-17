Matthew McConaughey's Co-Star Reveals What He Smells Like -- After Not Using Deodorant For Decades!

Just when you thought the celebrity hygiene discourse was over…

In case you somehow missed it, there’s been a debate about the bathing habits of the rich and famous going on lately. Earlier this month, power couples Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sparked the conversation when they revealed how infrequently they wash their kids. Then Jake Gyllenhaal chimed in with his own sparse showering habits, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went on record as showering three times a day.

Now, Matthew McConaughey’s name is being dragged through, just not of his own choice. Actually, he’s been on the record as anti-deodorant as early as 2005. Back then, when People asked what a man should smell like, he responded:

“A man. I haven’t worn deodorant in 20 years.”

Apparently, his Tropic Thunder co-star Yvette Nicole Brown kept that in mind, and she pulled this little tidbit out of her back pocket with the hygiene conversation became relevant again. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, she shared:

“I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn’t have an odor. So my first thought is, ‘I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right.'”

Surprisingly, she revealed:

“He did not have an odor. He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent that is just him and it’s not musty or crazy.”

The actress added:

“I believe he bathes because he smells delicious. He just didn’t have deodorant on. Those that don’t bathe, I don’t understand. I got to get under some water and rub some soap on me.”

Apparently, the Oscar winner does take frequent showers (and brushes his teeth up to five times a day), at least according to a 2008 Playboy interview that touched on the subject. And while Yvette may have enjoyed the McConaughey scent, apparently, his Fools Gold love interest wasn’t a fan. He told the outlet:

“Kate Hudson can’t stand it. She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, ‘Would you please put this on?'”

Asserting he just “doesn’t like to smell like someone or something else,” he added:

“I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant. The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, ‘Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you.”

Well, if it works for Matthew and (most of) his co-stars, who are we to judge?

