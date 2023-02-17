Stars We Lost In 2023

In memoriam…

Gangsta Boo

(August 7, 1979 – January 1, 2023)

Former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo died on January 1 at just 43. The Memphis rapper, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, reportedly suffered a fatal drug overdose, but her official cause of death was not immediately confirmed. She rose to fame at just 14 years old and is best known for hits Where Dem Dollas At, Mafia, and was most recently featured on Latto‘s FTCU.

Fred White

(January 13, 1955 – January 1, 2023)

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White died on January 1 at 67. His brother and bandmate Verdine White announced the news on Instagram, writing that he was “an amazing and talented family member.”

Ken Block

(November 21, 1967 – January 2, 2023)

Professional rally driver Ken Block died on January 2 in a snowmobile accident. He was 55. According to police, he was riding on a steep slope when his vehicle upended and landed on top of him. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Ken was famous for performing dangerous stunts, making him a YouTube sensation.

Elena Huelva

(DOB Unknown – January 3, 2023)

Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 20 years old. Her family shared the news with her followers on her IG Story, saying:

“Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star. Thank you for everything.”

Heartbreaking…

According to Jam Press, the social media star had a rare type of bone cancer called Ewing sarcoma since 2016. She documented her health journey on social media, earning one million followers.

Andrea Thompson

(January 6, 1960 – January 5, 2023)

Tristan Thompson‘s mother Andrea Thompson (lower inset) died after suffering a heart attack in her home on January 5.

Earl Boen

(August 8, 1941 – January 5, 2023)

Earl Boen, who starred in The Terminator, died on January 5, two months after he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. His daughter, Ruby Harbin, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 81.

Adam Rich

(October 12, 1968 – January 7, 2023)

Adam Rich, best known for Eight Is Enough, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on January 7, according to TMZ. He was 54.

Jeff Beck

(June 24, 1944 – January 10, 2023)

Rock star Jeff Beck died at 78 on January 10. He was best known as one of the guitarists for the Yardbirds, replacing Eric Clapton. He went on to establish his own band, the Jeff Beck Group, with Rod Stewart (who would soon become a solo star). In his later years, he spent time touring with Johnny Depp. His family took to social media to announce his death after a sudden sickness, writing:

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Tatjana Patitz

(March 25, 1966 – January 11, 2023)

Tatjana Patitz, a top supermodel of the ’80s and ’90s, passed away in Santa Barbara, California at 56 on January 11 following a battle with breast cancer. As one of the original supermodels, the German starred alongside Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Cindy Crawford on the cover of British Vogue for the January issue in 1990. The cover became one of the most iconic and well-recognized fashion shoots of all time, with Tatjana going on a month later to cover American Vogue on her own.

Lisa Marie Presley

(February 1, 1968 – January 12, 2023)

Elvis and Priscilla Presley‘s only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died shockingly on January 12 at just 54 years old. The star was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home. She later passed away at the hospital, and her mother tragically announced:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

She leaves behind her 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. The singer/songwriter was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, alongside her father and son, Benjamin Keough.

Carole Cook

(January 14, 1924 – January 11, 2023)

Acclaimed actress Carole Cook died of heart failure just three days before her birthday in Beverly Hills on January 11, according to her husband, Tom Troupe. Carole worked alongside her good friend Lucille Ball on over a dozen episodes of The Lucy Show before ultimately breaking off on her own for three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet. On the small screen, she appeared in Maude, Dynasty, and Cagney & Lacey. She was 98.

Waffler69

(DOB Unknown – January 11, 2023)

Beloved TikTok foodie Waffler69, real name Taylor LeJeune, died at 33 years old on January 11. According to his brother Clayton via TMZ, it is believed he suffered a heart attack. After experiencing discomfort, he was rushed from his Louisiana home to a nearby hospital where he passed away. He was known for eating tons of fast food and other bizarre items on the social media platform.

Ben Masters

(May 6, 1947 – January 11, 2023)

Ben Masters, an American actor best known for playing Julian Crane in the soap opera Passions, passed away on January 11. He was 75. According to his reps, Ben battled dementia for several years but COVID-19 was listed as his official cause of death. Throughout his impressive career, the actor also appeared on Broadway and had roles on the big screen in All That Jazz, Making Mr. Right, and Key Exchange.

Robbie Knievel

(May 7, 1962 – January 13, 2023)

Daredevil Robbie Knievel, a stunt performer famous for record-breaking motorcycle jumps and the son of Evel Keinevel, died on January 13 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 60.

Al Brown

(DOB Unknown – January 13, 2023)

Al Brown died on January 13 in Las Vegas at 83. He was most famous for playing the menacing Baltimore Police Department commissioner Stan Valcheck on HBO‘s The Wire. He began his acting career after serving 29 years in the Air Force.

C.J. Harris

(January 28, 1991 – January 15, 2023)

American Idol star C.J. Harris, who made it into the top six during Season 13 in 2014, died on January 13. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack in Jasper, Alabama. He was just 31.

Gina Lollobrigida

(July 4, 1927 – January 16, 2023)

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died on January 16 at age 95. She was described as “the most beautiful woman in the world” after starring in Robert Z. Leonard‘s Italian-language film of the same name. Her other credits include Beat the Devil, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Crossed Swords. When her film career faded in the 1960s, she pivoted into photography and politics.

Van Conner

(March 17, 1967 – January 17, 2023)

Van Conner, the bassist and co-founder of the alternative rock band Screaming Trees, passed away on January 17 at 55. According to his brother Gary Lee, he died of pneumonia. Van co-founded the band alongside his brother, drummer Mark Pickerel, and vocalist Mark Lanegan, who died last year. They released several albums together, including tracks like Nearly Lost You, All I Know, and Clairvoyance, before splitting off to pursue solo careers.

Jay Briscoe

(January 25, 1984 – January 17, 2023)

Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe, born Jamin Pugh, died in a car crash on January 19 at 38. He wrestled alongside his younger brother Mark Briscoe for Ring of Honor. The organization’s CEO Tony Khan shared:

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin”

David Crosby

(August 14, 1941 – January 18, 2023)

David Crosby, a legendary rock star who co-founded the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and The Byrds, died on January 18 at 81 years old. A cause of death was not revealed. The Grammy winner was famous for hits like Suite: Judy Blue Eyes and Marrakesh Express.

Anton Walkes

(February 8, 1997 – January 18, 2023)

Anton Walkes, a defender for Charlotte Football Club, died on January 18. According to TMZ, the 25-year-old was hospitalized following a boat accident in Florida. He later succumbed to his injuries. CFC sporting director Zoran Krneta confirmed the news, writing:

“We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being. Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

Jeremy Ruehlemann

(DOB Unknown – January 22, 2023)

Supermodel Jeremy Ruehlemann died at 27 on January 22, according to his loved ones. His cause of death was not made public. The fashion world was in shock over the loss, with many fashion designers, stylists, models, and more grieving his untimely loss. Jeremy had walked for the likes of Christian Siriano and Nick Graham.

Randy Gonzalez

(DOB Unknown – January 25, 2023)

Randy Gonzalez, who rose to fame alongside his 6-year-old son Brice as the duo Enkyboys, died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Per TMZ, a source close to the family revealed he died on January 25 in hospice. He was just 35.

Cindy Williams

(August 22, 1947 – January 25, 2023)

Cindy Williams, who starred as Shirley Feeney on the beloved sitcom Laverne & Shirley, sadly died on January 25. She was 75. According to her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, in a statement to People, she died peacefully following a brief illness. They shared:

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

They continued:

“We have always been, and will remain, SO proud of her for many things… her lifelong mission to rescue animals, her prolific artistry, her faith, and most of all, her ability to make the world laugh! May that laughter continue in everyone, because she would want that. Thank you for loving our Mom, she loved you too.”

Jessie Lemonier

(January 31, 1997 – January 26, 2023)

The Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier passed away on January 26. The NFL team confirmed the news but did not provide details.

He was just 25. Tragically, he and his girlfriend were expecting a child.

Lisa Loring

(February 16, 1958 – January 28, 2023)

This is sad timing. As Wednesday was taking off on Netflix, the former child star who played the original Wednesday Addams in 1960s sitcom The Addams Family, Lisa Loring, died on January 28. She was 64. According to her agent and friends, she died from a stroke caused by smoking and high blood pressure. She was also seen in The Girl From U.N.C.L.E., Fantasy Island, and As The World Turns.

Annie Wersching

(March 28, 1977 – January 29, 2023)

Actress Annie Wersching, who you may remember from 24, Bosch, and Runaways, passed away on January 29 at the age of 45. She had been battling cancer.

Raquel Welch

(September 5, 1940 – February 15, 2023)

Movie star and international sex symbol Raquel Welch died on February 15 at 82 years old. Family members told TMZ she died following a brief, undisclosed illness. No official cause of death was immediately provided. Raquel was famous for roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. Years later, she was named one of the 100 Sexiest Stars in Film History in an issue of Empire magazine and ranked No. 3 in Playboy‘s 100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century.

