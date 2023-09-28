Matty Healy Announces The 1975 is Going On ‘Indefinite Hiatus’ Amid ALL Those Controversies!

The 1975’s future is looking pretty “indefinite.”

During a show in Sacramento, California on Tuesday, frontman Matty Healy made a shocking announcement: the band will be going on an “indefinite hiatus” after their At Their Very Best tour wraps in March of 2024! In footage captured by fans, the About You singer began to break the news with a bit of appreciation for concertgoers:

“We love coming to this place and playing for you guys whenever we have the chance, and it’s wonderful you’re all here.”

But then, he switched gears and cut to the chase:

“After this tour we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”

Oof. See (below):

“After this tour we will be going on and indefinite hiatus.” Oh god I just felt my heart shatter pic.twitter.com/AGJ8NyAZiz — erinn ⎕ (@beingfunnyonacf) September 27, 2023

As of now, it’s unclear if that means the group is just taking some rest after their lengthy tour, or if the band is, well, breaking up. However, we can’t help but feel some of the decision has to do with Matty’s recent controversies…

If you remember, he got a Malaysian music festival shut down in July after kissing bassist Ross MacDonald on stage in protest of the strict anti-LGBT laws. That, in and of itself isn’t problematic per se — we applaud the intent. But some fans on X (Twitter) quickly slammed the move for potentially making things “worse” in the Asian country.

That, we’re afraid, was just the tip of the iceberg, though. There have been claims he’s racist, antisemitic, anti-Muslim, there was that time he did a Nazi salute on stage! And of course, who could forget that infamous podcast that resurfaced, in which he admitted to getting off on extreme porn of women of color being brutalized? AND those unsavory comments about Taylor Swift and Ice Spice?! You can catch up on all of it HERE.

What do you think of the band’s decision to go on a break, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

