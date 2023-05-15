Taylor Swift Fans HORRIFIED By Matty Healy Laughingly Admitting To Masturbating To Black Women Being ‘Brutalized’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Poppa Swift might approve of Taylor Swift‘s new romance with Matty Healy, but many of her fans do NOT!

As we’ve been following, the pop star was quickly linked to The 1975 frontman after her split from long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn last month. According to The Sun‘s sources, they’re already “madly in love” and don’t want to hide their chemistry from the world. Seemingly as proof of their sparks, Matty was seen at The Eras Tour in Nashville and this weekend in Philadelphia, even hanging out with the headliner’s dad, Scott Swift. Back on Thursday, they confirmed the romance — flaunted it really — when they were spotted holding hands and “kissing” while at an exclusive club in NYC.

So pretty clear this is the real deal and NOT just rumors on the internet. Though many fans are definitely wishing it was the latter right now! Now that the other Matty heel is dropping…

See, the Chocolate singer has a LONG history of problematic behavior, and in light of his new relationship with T. Swizzle, plenty of his super disturbing comments are coming to light. These aren’t being resurfaced from decades ago, either! Some of them are very recent!! Swifties who hadn’t heard of any of this before his love connection to their queen are NOT happy…

First off, in January, the British vocalist was seen doing a Nazi salute during a concert. He’s been accused of being anti-Islam and antisemitic in the past, too. Take a look:

tw // antisemitism why is no one talking about the fact matty healy did a h!tler salute on stage?? pic.twitter.com/QXdza5gzuX — nat (@waystarnatco) January 26, 2023

Super disturbing, right? However, he did it while chanting, “Thank you, Kanye, very cool” — so the gesture may have been meant to call out and mock Kanye West‘s disturbing pro-Nazi rantings? We don’t have enough context to know for sure. Some other stuff is less ambiguous…

Matty has also been dubbed misogynistic over the years — including in 2016 when he said he wouldn’t date Taylor because it would be “emasculating.” In an NME interview, he was asked if he fears losing himself when he enters a relationship. Referencing brief romance rumors about the pair at the time, he replied:

“Yeah. Absolutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F**king hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F**K. THAT.’ That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”

Uhhh, what changed then? Did he grow up? Or was he just putting on a front in the first place when he thought he didn’t stand a chance with Taylor?

The most disturbing comments came on The Adam Friedland Show just three months ago — and the episode was deemed so offensive, Apple Music and Spotify removed the episode from their platforms. Yeesh!

At one point during the inappropriate talk, Matty and the co-hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen criticized Ice Spice, calling her “one of the Inuit Spice Girls,” a “chubby Chinese lady,” and “a f**king Eskimo” while mocking various accents. Have a listen:

And here’s audio of Matty Healy laughing as he encourages the hosts to do mock impressions of Japanese accents. pic.twitter.com/n7yhKvvSJw — victor???? (@beyisover) May 6, 2023

He and the guys also complained about not being able to hook up with enough women — or, as they put it, “p***y drying up” — and joked about women’s periods.

But it gets worse…

Perhaps the most shocking part of the conversation came when Adam recalled a time Matty was caught watching Ghetto Gaggers pornography mere seconds after his friends left his home following a party. Honestly we HOPE for your sake you’ve never heard of that, but if not, Ghetto Gaggers is an extreme porn website that focuses on the humiliation and degradation of women of color. Their own site makes the NSFW boast of some pretty shocking content:

“Extreme hardcore face f**king, ebony hoodrats, ghetto double penetration, yellow discipline and interracial throat banging of the Ghetto Gaggers.”

Truly one of the most vile forms of porn out there. On Reddit, one person described it as:

“the most extreme niche porn you probably can find that [is] just full of hatred for women, specifically about white men getting off on racially and sexually degrading black women.”

Arguing the people who make the videos should be in jail, the person called it “the worst thing I’ve seen on the internet” and “somehow more gut wrenching than actual death and dismemberment.” Yikes! They concluded in response to how it made them feel about the singer:

“I used to feel ambivalent about Matty and made excuses for him, but that information altered my perception of him permanently so i thought i’d share it.”

Mind you, this is the kind of stuff Matty was proudly getting off to. When the conversation about this topic began, Adam recalled how their friend Olive ran back into Matty’s home after a party to get her water bottle only to find him watching the most degrading porn on his 77-inch TV:

“She went back in and Matty, like, on his phone and then on his 77-inch OLEDs just got Ghetto Gaggers blaring. Thirty seconds after the hang, just hardcore pornography.”

After Nick claimed the “only part that bothered” him was the fact the musician had AirPlayed the porn, Matty laughed:

“You texted me immediately being like, ‘I just need the info on this story, like, how psychopathic do you have to be to AirPlay porn to your TV?]”

Going off on a tangent, the men then joked about a yoga class full of “fat Black women” being “pleasantly surprised” by someone masturbating to them before Matty shared more details on the original story, noting:

“You’re not exaggerating — it was 30 seconds, like, you guys were still waiting outside. She came back in, I was already flustered. I was dressed as ‘guy who is jacking off,’ so I had, like, an untucked shirt, and I think it literally was Ghetto Gaggers on the TV — somebody just getting, like, brutalized.”

He’s not even trying to sugarcoat it. He admitted to watching someone get “brutalized” for pleasure! What the hell! He continued:

“And it wasn’t some cool-scene New York art girl. It was little Olive, who came in like, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m just getting my water!’”

While laughing, Matty made gagging noises to imitate what was playing on his TV at the time, then said he told Olive, “it’s fine, it’s OK.” Sounds like such a gross situation to walk in on. Matty then reflected:

“Ten minutes would have been fine. But 30 seconds was kind of almost…I was worried that was offensive.”

He was worried the timing would be offensive? What about the horrific content?! WTF. The whole conversation seemed to show everyone the real Matty Healy — and it was something that turned off a lot of listeners when it first aired earlier this year.

But a lot of Taylor fans didn’t know anything about it until now. These Swifties have been left reeling after this information came to light, with many completely rethinking their love of Taylor Swift because of her association with him! Users on Reddit wrote:

“I never want to hear he is playing a character again. GG is vile and anyone who watches is disgusting, racist and misogynistic.” “How can she not know about this stuff when strangers on the internet are aware? But she, who has known him for at least 10 years has no idea? Absolutely not. She’s aware, she doesn’t care” “I don’t think she’s unaware. She’s known him for years. I think she’s just another wealthy, complicit white woman.” “Matty Healy will not let Taylor have the last word if they brake up. He will meet her on her level of pettiness. She’ll then play the victim again, because everyone (rightfully) doesn’t like Matty. But, she was the one who decided to date him in the first place.” “Someone said ‘Either he isn’t as bad as we think, or she isn’t as good as we think, pick one.’ I hate to say it, but I’m leaning towards her, and it’s not just the Matty thing.” “People are defending Matty H say that everything he does is for satire. Sorry but you can’t get away with doing horrible things and justify it in the name of satire. You just can’t. Your excuse that his actions somehow are used to draw attention to racist/homophobic actions, doesn’t make sense, even with context.” “Also all I can think is if he says racist things and talks about gross violent porn on a podcast he knows anyone will hear, then what does he say in privacy with his friends? There’s no way he’s not saying similar things around [Taylor].” “Seriously, it feels like she’s TRYING to get cancelled again” “He’s as problematic as Kanye West only he’s white and British. How is she okay with this?” “The worst part of it all is that she knows that 98% of her fans will always kiss her ass and excuse her behavior and help her break records so she doesn’t care at this point, she went through 2016 and saw that it didn’t impact her career negatively and now she’s bigger than ever so she doesn’t care”

Well, some people do care, and it could affect The Eras Tour! Others continued:

“It’s funny, I’ve gone from ‘I’d pay anything to see her live when she tours Europe’ to ‘I’ll pass’” “I’m actually feeling glad that I wasn’t able to get tickets when the Ticketmaster fiasco happened. :(” “Same, I can’t imagine showing up for her, cheering for her?? after this” “yeah, i’m glad i already saw the show so it wasn’t tainted by this lol but i wouldn’t mind just having the money back. i think i’m actually out.”

Damn!!

So far, Taylor and Matty haven’t addressed the latest criticism. Thoughts?

[Image via Q with Tom Power/Apple Music/YouTube]