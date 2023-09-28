Travis Kelce Was Apparently Always ‘Stoned’ On Set Of His Reality Show!

Travis Kelce has a secret!

Who remembers the Kansas City Chiefs star’s reality dating show from back in 2016? You know, Catching Kelce, the one where 50 women from all 50 US states competed for his love? Well it sounds like envy wasn’t the only green thing in the mix!

Related: Taylor & Travis’ First PDA Pics Dropped! LOOK!

On Wednesday, an insider revealed to Page Six that Taylor Swift’s boo would sometimes partake in a few puffs of marijuana before filming! They spilled that the 33-year-old would often arrive to set “already well stoned.”

OMG!

You may be asking how no one ever picked up on that, but it sounds like the tight end made sure to cover his bases! As you probably know, a common symptom of smoking weed are those notorious red, bloodshot eyes — but the pro athlete remedied this by bringing his own personal bottle of eyedrops to set! The source playfully shared:

“He had his technique down because he would use eyedrops. He enjoyed a bit of marijuana.”

LOLz! Sneaky guy! See some highlights from the 2016 reality show (below):

Travis has been open about his indulgence in the past, sharing in a June interview with Vanity Fair that “a lot of guys” in the NFL partake, but they just make sure to cut it out before the season starts up.

What do YOU think of this, Perezcious readers?? And arguably more importantly, how do you think TAYLOR feels?! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via E! Entertainment/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]