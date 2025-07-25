OMG Matty Healy's Mother Says She's 'Glad' She's Not Taylor Swift's Mother-In-Law! 

It’s not just Matty Healy throwing shade anymore – his momma is getting in on it now!

During Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Matty’s mother Denise Welch was asked what she thought of Taylor Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department. You know, the record that was all about The 1975 frontman! The Loose Women panelist did NOT hold back when sharing her honest opinion, dishing:

“Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode. But not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

OMFG!!!

Related: Matty Just Shaded The Hell Out Of Taylor’s Songwriting!

That’s harsh! Did she not like Taylor?! Or is she just salty that the romance ended?? Not wanting to ruffle too many feathers, the English TV personality tried to backtrack a little on her burn, adding:

“Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just tricky.”

The 67-year-old then summed up her frustration pretty well, concluding:

“Listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it. But Matty has taken it all in completely good graces. He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabbriette [Bechtel], who is gorgeous. So, we’ve moved on.”

Seems like they’ve all moved on to better things…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Bravo/YouTube]