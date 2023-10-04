Mauricio Umansky Insists He & Kyle Richards Are NOT Giving Up On Marriage Yet!

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards aren’t going down without a fight.

After his second performance on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, the real estate agent caught up with Page Six about his split now that the estranged couple has finally come clean about their marriage issues and confirmed their separation following months of divorce and affair rumors. When asked why the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wasn’t supporting him in person like last week, he insisted it was because “she was filming her confessionals today.” But he did admit there’s another reason she kept her distance, adding:

“And we’re struggling. We’ve been very open about it. We’re separated [but] we’re not throwing in the towel yet.”

He insisted the couple is “going to try” to make things right, but he isn’t so sure how that’ll play out, ominously saying we’ll “see” what happens. The Buying Beverly Hills lead promised to update fans once they figure it out:

“When we know what happens to us, you will know what happens to us.”

Oof. It’s gotta be tough to be in limbo about this!

As for what went wrong in the relationship, the 53-year-old didn’t point fingers. But if you ask their fans — or even Bravo producers — they’d probably point you in the direction of Mz. Morgan Wade, whom the Halloween alum has been rumored to be cheating with, though they maintain they’re simply BFFs. Thankfully, the trailer for the upcoming RHOBH season, which was released hours before Mauricio took the ballroom floor, promised to deliver the inside scoop on the couple’s split. And, yes, this includes the alleged affair!

At one point, The Agency founder told his wife:

“I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair.”

She replied, “For once, it’s me.” Jeez…

When asked to address this, the dancer said he hadn’t had time to watch the trailer yet. Hmm… Guess we’ll have to wait to watch it all unfold on-screen.

[Image via WWHL/TODAY/YouTube]