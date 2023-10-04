RHOBH Trailer Teases Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Separation Drama! WATCH!

Attention fans! The season 13 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finally dropped.

On Tuesday, Bravo released a roughly three-minute preview for the new season on social media – and we (obvi) got a peek into the Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky drama. The video jumped right into the situation, with the entire cast appearing stunned over the news about the couple’s separation. Clearly, Kyle and Mauricio kept things under wraps from friends…

It then cuts to Kyle sobbing to Erika Jayne over the fact that “complete strangers” were telling her about how their marriage made them “believe in true love.” However, her co-star wasn’t standing for the tears! She quickly chimes in, reminding her that “there are only two people in this marriage” and “everybody else’s opinion can f**k off.” Whoa!

Of course, her rumored affair with Morgan Wade was a hot topic in the trailer. At one point, Mauricio even jokes:

“I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair.”

Prepare for your jaws to drop – Kyle then fires back:

“For once it’s me.”

Um… WHAT?! Is she trying to say that Mauricio had cheated on her? Or that he’s “for once” not the only one in their marriage facing cheating rumors? The teaser ends with an emotional moment between Kyle, Mauricio, and their three daughters. And a huge reveal seems to be happening here as the 54-year-old actress says to her crying kids:

“We are a very strong family and we always will be. Always will be, there’s nothing that can change that.”

OMG. See the entire trailer (below):

You’ve heard the rumors, now it’s time to watch the story unfold. #RHOBH returns for an all-new season on October 25th ???? pic.twitter.com/MghgCvSVe9 — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 3, 2023

Bravo fans seem to be in for a wild and emotional ride during this season of RHOBH! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Bravo/Twitter]