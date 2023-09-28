Kyle Richards Supported Mauricio Umansky IN PERSON At DWTS Premiere -- Despite Marriage Troubles! LOOK!

They might be on the rocks, but Kyle Richards is still a super supportive wifey!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed her husband Mauricio Umansky a ton of love on Tuesday as he took the ballroom floor for the first time on the new season of Dancing with the Stars!

He and his partner Emma Slater performed a jive to OneRepublic‘s I Ain’t Worried — and Kyle was there to see it in person! She was spotted arriving at the El Lay studio ahead of the show and hanging with her baby daddy before it was go time.

In the pics, they were seen in the studio’s parking lot. The Bravo personality wore a black leather skirt, matching boots, and a red blouse. Meanwhile, the real estate agent was in his blue and white get-up for the performance.

Related: Jonas Brothers Reunion Was The Beginning Of The End For Joe & Sophie

Things looked pretty casual… though they’re certainly not showing any signs of PDA, unlike Kyle’s interactions with you-know-who! Ch-ch-check it out!

Later, she even rallied all her fans to vote for her hubby. Covering all the bases on her Instagram feed and in her Story, the Halloween alum posted all the ways viewers can declare themselves #TeamMauricio, adding:

“Need your help guys!”

Wow! You can check out his performance, too!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple have been open about struggling with marriage issues after 27 years together, and in the last few months, the reality star has been sparking major romance rumors with country music star Morgan Wade. The duo were spotted looking very flirty with each other during a recent Paris getaway, where they were also filming the new documentary Kyle is directing for Morgan.

So, are we thinking this show of support for Mauricio was a PR move? Or are they really doing better? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & DWTS/YouTube]