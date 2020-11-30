Paul Walker's Daughter Marks 'Silly' Anniversary Of Death In Emotional Post

Can you believe it’s been seven years since Paul Walker‘s death? It seems like only yesterday the world was mourning the movie star’s shocking passing.

But for his daughter Meadow Walker, there’s no forgetting each year since her tragic loss, marked each time by the sad anniversary on November 30.

However, in a post on her Instagram paying tribute to her “best bud” poppa, the 22-year-old calls the anniversary “a silly day to remember in sadness.” She writes:

“today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping”

Here's the throwback photo, a beautiful moment we'd never seen before:

We appreciate Meadow’s positivity. While this may be the date she lost her best friend in the world, spending the day thinking about what a wonderful man and father he was is so much more rewarding.

