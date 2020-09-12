Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shares Loving Tribute To ‘The Most Beautiful Soul’ On His 47th Birthday

Meadow Walker is remembering her late father Paul Walker with yet another touching social media tribute, this time in honor of what would’ve been his 47th birthday.

It’s been so tough coping from all the stars we’ve lost in 2020, but nearly seven years after we lost Paul in that fatal car crash in 2013, it still hurts every time we reflect on the beloved Fast & the Furious star’s tragic passing.

On Saturday, September 12, the 21-year-old took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming throwback photo of the two together when Meadow was still a young baby girl. She captioned it:

“the moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”

So beautiful, indeed. We see the resemblance she mentioned and more importantly, the loving bond this daddy-daughter duo shared from the very start.

Ch-ch-check out the adorable shot yourself (below):

Awww…

As you’re likely aware, Meadow has remained close with her late dad’s former co-star Vin Diesel and his kids. In honor of Paul’s would-be birthday milestone, she also challenged the Furious 7 star, Kaia Gerber, Jordana Brewster, and more friends to share random acts of kindness.

See the post here:

Both uploads received tons of positive comments and well-wishes from users who are no doubt missing feeling the loss extra hard today, too. We can’t think of a better way to keep the late actor’s memory alive, and we’re sending Meadow and the rest of his family love.

[Image via Meadow Walker/Instagram/WENN]