Megan Fox

Megan Fox Attended Pre-Grammys Party After Sustaining ‘Broken Wrist’ & ‘Concussion’!

Megan Fox wasn’t going to miss out on a party — not even if she was injured!

The 36-year-old actress attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala in Los Angeles with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday night. For the iconic event, the 32-year-old musician wore a black suit with a white turtleneck decked out in silver studs. He styled his bleached blond hair in a spiky bun and completed the look with a bunch of silver rings and black loafers.

Meanwhile, Megan dressed in a satin red strapless corset-style gown, with the skirt of the dress in a velvet material. It was giving Jessica Rabbit vibes! She completed the look with a silver necklace, silver drop earrings, and a hot pink arm brace. Yep, you read that right. Instead of some purple opera gloves like Jessica Rabbit, Megan was sporting a brace. The Transformers star revealed on Instagram that she broke her wrist and suffered a concussion. However, she did not elaborate on what caused her injuries, simply writing in the caption of some photos of her outfit:

“off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party”

Ouch!!! Despite suffering two injuries, Megan still looked absolutely stunning. You can ch-check out her Instagram images (sans brace) and pictures of the couple at the event (with the brace) below:

Gorgeous! Hopefully, Megan was still having fun even though she was injured! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram]

Feb 05, 2023 10:58am PDT

