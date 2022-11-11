Megan Fox Hilariously Claps Back At Troll Criticizing Her Bikini Line!

Megan Fox has no time for online trolls!

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share more videos and pictures of one of her and Machine Gun Kelly’s couple’s costumes from Halloween, which saw them dressed up as Zelda and Link this time. For her look, Megan rocked thigh-high gold boots, white gloves, a crown, fake pointed ears, and a maroon sleeveless dress with a white skirt that featured high slits on both sides to flaunt her legs… and something else.

You see, the cut down the sides of the dress showed off a LOT of skin to the point where everyone could see a part of the pelvis tattoo she has had for years. The ink read “Brian,” obviously a tribute to her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, but it’s unknown if she changed it when they broke up. Either way, a social media user didn’t realize she had a tat in that area, so when he saw darkness he called her out for not shaving her bikini line. He wrote in the comments:

“All that money and she can’t buy a razor. She’s now off my ‘list.’”

OMG, seriously? How are these people real??

Unsurprisingly, Megan did not hesitate to clap back with a hilarious response! She said:

“Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me.”

LOLz! You can ch-ch-check out her outfit and reaction below:

Megan never fails to provide epic clapbacks! Reactions to her response, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram]