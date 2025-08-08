Megan Fox Co-Wrote Song On MGK Album -- A Callback To THIS Telling Poem She Wrote!

Machine Gun Kelly got help from a very special person with his new music!

His new album, Lost Americana, features the heartbreaking ballad Orpheus. And just like another song on the project, it’s inspired by his breakup with Megan Fox. Not only that, but it’s a callback to one of her poems! No wonder he tapped her to be a co-writer for the track!

Yeah, that’s right! The 35-year-old singer got an assist from his (former?) twin flame! According to Genius, the actress is listed as a songwriter and composer for the song, along with Machine Gun Kelly. And their lyrics are gut-wrenching, Perezcious readers! He sings at one point:

“I’ll find Hell to be trapped into / To get back to you / To get back to you / Just for this moment, can I hold you? / Feel your heartbeat ’til it fades. … And in this moment, it’s me and you only / I will lovе you for all my days.”

In the second verse, the musician thinks they would still be together in a different world:

“Somewhere in a different realm, we’re still together / Somehow, I’ll find my way to you again / Shipwrecked, but I hold hopes of buried treasure / I’ll cry ten thousand tears so I can swim / Came up for air, my world’s froze over.”

MGK continues to sing how he is “lost” but still connected to, presumably, Megan. And he can’t let her go, even though he should:

“Do you remember when you mistakenly / Thought that I could make you happy? / I wish that we could still dream and dream / I won’t let you love me, but I can’t let you leave me / It’s a tragedy, and we’ve all seen that scene.”

This is some deep and emotional stuff! Wow! Listen to the song (below):

For those who don’t know, the track alludes to one of the most tragic love stories in Greek mythology, Orpheus and Eurydice. A musician named Orpheus loses his wife to a snake bite and travels to the underworld to beg Hades, the god of the underworld, to let him have her back. The god, along with Persephone, agrees to let Eurydice return — but only if Orpheus leads her out of the underworld… and does not look back at her until they’re both back on the surface again. However, Orpheus, filled with doubt, looks back too soon and loses Eurydice forever. Oof.

Does MGK think he also lost Megan for good after his alleged cheating ways?

The song is also connected to a poem from Megan! She wrote, “Prove it, Orpheus,” for her 2023 book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, in which she says:

“When they ask you who was your greatest love don’t whisper my name scream it. And when they ask you what is your biggest regret don’t write it in a song cut yourself open and write it in blood.”

Damn. It’s clear Megan and MGK feel their own love story is similar to the tragic tale. But they’re still on earth, so… maybe there’s hope?

What are your thoughts on the song? Share ’em in the comments.

