Megan Fox & MGK 'Trying to Work Things Out' -- But She Is Hesitant To Let 'Him Fully Back In'!

Is the flame between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reigniting?

Perezcious readers know that the twin flames broke up again last November after she allegedly found messages involving other women during a vacation in Colorado. But MGK may have gone a lot further than texting! A source for Us Weekly later revealed Megan suspected he was “sleeping with someone” else. All while she was pregnant with their first child together! UGH! Machine Gun Kelly broke her trust for the last time, and she was over him — or so we thought!

Last month, Megan and MGK were spotted flying to Costa Rica for a vacation with their daughter, Saga Blade, in pictures obtained by TMZ. See HERE. What does this mean? Our first guess would be that this is nothing more than two co-parents enjoying a family trip with their baby girl! But you never know with these two! They are in an endless and toxic on-and-off cycle! And while we believed (or more like hoped) this last breakup marked the end of the twin flames, it looks like they are back on… sort of!

According to Us Weekly, things are not official between them yet. However, they are sleeping together and heading toward reconciling! One source said:

“Things feel back to ‘normal’ between them, but they are not putting a label on their relationship.”

A second insider further explained that they are working things out and that their recent trip was a big step toward that:

“They’re still being intimate and technically trying to work things out to reconcile. This trip is a big stepping stone in that direction.”

Sigh…

Guess we should’ve seen this coming! The twin flames always manage to find their way back together! Sources hinted a reconciliation was possible a few months ago. With the arrival of their daughter in March, the rapper moved in with the Jennifer’s Body star. The move reportedly had nothing to do with them and everything to do with helping out Megan with their little one. But it clearly brought them closer again!

That said, the actress is struggling to let her guard down. While their baby girl “changed everything,” the first source shared that she is hesitant to let MGK in again:

“Megan is very strong-willed and doesn’t want to give in to MGK and allow him fully back in. She’s standing her ground but, of course, still loves him.”

Can you blame her for being cautious? The guy allegedly cheated on her again! As the insider acknowledged, “there has been a lot of damage done.” It is hard to come back from a betrayal like that. However, she is seemingly giving one more shot, even though there is no label on the relationship at this time:

“Things change daily, and if he does one thing wrong, he knows she will write him off immediately.”

So far, he’s been on his best behavior. The source said the Bloody Valentine artist is showing he is a real family man:

“Seeing him be with their baby girl has brought them closer together. They are spending a lot of time under one roof, and Megan does let him stay at her house to help her with the baby. It has been a team effort, and he has stepped up.”

Being there for their daughter is the most important thing at the end of the day, regardless of whether they make up or stay broken up! However, it is sounding like Megan and MGK will be officially together any day now.

