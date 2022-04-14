Megan Fox REFUSES Machine Gun Kelly PDA In Icy Red Carpet Video -- Look!

Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t charm his way out of this one!

As we all know, the rapper and wife-to-be Megan Fox are one of Hollywood’s most iconic OTPs right now. Yet no matter how much of each other’s blood they consume, this couple is just like every other couple out there, in that they can’t avoid having their off days.

Well, one of those days came at a particularly awkward time: when they were getting ready to walk the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, with photogs all around them!

Footage shared by Footwear News showed the rapper standing behind the actress and wrapping his arms around her before the twosome strutted down the carpet. But Meg totally sidestepped her hubby’s attempt at PDA and walked away, glaring at him.

See for yourself in the footage (below).

Wow, gurl looked like she was ready to take a bite out of him — and not in their usual romantic way!

Fans were quick to notice Meg’s irritated reaction, writing comments like:

“Megan seems bothered !!! Hmmmmm” “She wanted nothing to do with him lol ” “Megan not here for his shenanigans” “He pissed her off earlier” “She’s such a Taurus. I do the exact same thing when I’m not feeling it with my man” “One of those couple days” “honeymoon period is over, reality sets in”

For what it’s worth, the couple continued to pose for photos together, held hands, and were even pictured smiling while chatting with Tiffany Haddish, so hopefully this was just an awkward couple moment and not a sign of any actual trouble in paradise.

As fans know, Megan and MGK got engaged on January 11, 2022 in Puerto Rico after dating since May 2020. They shared a video of the proposal on Instagram, where Megan revealed they “drank each other’s blood” to celebrate the occasion.

The Jennifer’s Body star wrote in the caption:

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. ‘Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes….and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

What do U think about this video, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments!

