Machine Gun Kelly Called Megan Fox His 'Wife' During Ellen Interview!!!

WHAT is going on with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox?

We assumed that the couple’s wedding would be shared with the public in the same blood-drinking fanfare as their engagement, but recent clues have indicated the duo may have totally subverted expectations and went the quick, quiet, private route for their nuptials.

Well, the musician dropped another hint suggesting as much during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

The host congratulated the Tickets to My Downfall artist (real name Colson Baker) on his engagement, which he called “cool.” Asked “what’s better than love,” he bashfully replied:

“Nothing like this, that’s for sure.”

The pair went on to discuss the 31-year-old moving out of his formerly haunted house and the masseuse who had apparently spotted MGK’s resident ghost (wild stuff!). He went on to tell another story about his massage therapist, and this one a bit more embarrassing. He recalled:

“She’s massaging my stomach and Megan’s watching a movie next to me, and she’s like, ‘You have a lot of gas in your stomach.’ And I’m like, ‘No no no no no. Stop, stop.’ She’s like, ‘No, no, like, I can feel it.’ I’m like, ‘No, I just drank a bunch of water.’ And she’s like, ‘Nope, that’s definitely gas.’ And I’m like, ‘My wife is right there, like, no no no!'”

Wait a second, WIFE??? Listen, the first time this happened at the NBA All-Star Game, we were willing to write it off as a mistake (especially because it seemed like Megan was also laughing at the mix-up). But now that the term “wife” has been dropped multiple times, we’re starting to get suspicious!

Surprisingly for Ellen, she did not jump on this slip of the tongue and ferret out the truth for us. However, later in the episode they played a game of “Burning Questions,” in which the punk rocker discussed what boyband he’d choose to perform at his wedding (BTS, for the record, because he thought he has “a better chance of getting BTS to come” than NSYNC). So maybe the event really hasn’t happened yet? Perhaps he’s throwing around the term “wife” because their marriage is a foregone conclusion and he prefers it to “fiancée”? We really can’t tell!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Has the knot already been tied between Megan and MGK? Or is he just jumping the gun with the “wife” talk, and the wedding is yet to come? Let us know your thoughts in the comments — and ch-ch-check out his full Ellen interview (below):

