Meghan King Shares Sexy Before & After Bikini Body 'Thirst Traps' Following Boob Job -- LOOK!

Meghan King is feeling “confident” AF and is ready to show off her new body!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to her Instagram on Wednesday with a series of “thirst traps” to reveal just how much change she’s undergone after having a boob AND nose job done! Seeing as she loves to keep it real, Meghan opened up about why she decided to go under the knife during a September procedure, revealing:

“I’ve always been outspoken about any enhancements I’ve had (this time I wanted the fullness in my breasts back and a little cleavage, and since I was under anesthesia I opted to tweak the tip of my nose for a minor adjustment.)”

Safe to say she got that fullness back, LOLz!

The 38-year-old has no qualms about her decision, even if some might not agree with it, adding:

“Living authentically doesn’t have to make sense to others, my mind is allowed to change and I’m allowed to change. I like feeling confident.”

The former reality star then showed off a series of before and after photos of her chest and nose — totally proving she’s loving her new bikini bod! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Hawt damn!

She looks amazing — and better yet, so happy! That’s what’s most important! She emphasized in her caption:

“Look at that body! Can you believe it bore 3 kids and gained 70 lbs?”

Several of her celeb friends took to the comment section to send their approval, writing:

Peggy Tanous: “Looks great sweetie ” Braunwyn Windham Burke: “ “

Love it! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live/YouTube & Meghan King/Instagram]