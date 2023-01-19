Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Knifestyles

Meghan King Shares Sexy Before & After Bikini Body 'Thirst Traps' Following Boob Job -- LOOK!

Meghan King Shares Before & After Bikini Body ‘Thirst Traps’ After Boob Job!

Meghan King is feeling “confident” AF and is ready to show off her new body!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to her Instagram on Wednesday with a series of “thirst traps” to reveal just how much change she’s undergone after having a boob AND nose job done! Seeing as she loves to keep it real, Meghan opened up about why she decided to go under the knife during a September procedure, revealing:

“I’ve always been outspoken about any enhancements I’ve had (this time I wanted the fullness in my breasts back and a little cleavage, and since I was under anesthesia I opted to tweak the tip of my nose for a minor adjustment.)”

Safe to say she got that fullness back, LOLz!

Related: Meghan Won’t Show Her Kids’ Faces On Social Media Anymore

The 38-year-old has no qualms about her decision, even if some might not agree with it, adding:

“Living authentically doesn’t have to make sense to others, my mind is allowed to change and I’m allowed to change. I like feeling confident.”

The former reality star then showed off a series of before and after photos of her chest and nose — totally proving she’s loving her new bikini bod! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Hawt damn!

She looks amazing — and better yet, so happy! That’s what’s most important! She emphasized in her caption:

“Look at that body! Can you believe it bore 3 kids and gained 70 lbs?”

Several of her celeb friends took to the comment section to send their approval, writing:

Peggy Tanous: “Looks great sweetie

Braunwyn Windham Burke: “

Love it! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live/YouTube & Meghan King/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jan 19, 2023 09:30am PDT

Share This