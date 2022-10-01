Meghan King Got Her Boobs & Nose Done -- And She's Sharing All!

Meghan King is getting candid about her recent cosmetic surgeries!

At the beginning of the month, the Real Housewife got a breast augmentation and a rhinoplasty, and she’s being so open about it! WAY more than most celebs!

This week, the RHOC star gave her Instagram followers all the behind-the-scenes deets. On Monday she posted a clip to her story taken on the morning of the procedure. In the video, she nervously admitted she was worried about looking “too different” after the surgery:

“I’m feeling ready. I just don’t want to look too different. That’s where my anxiety’s coming from right now. I don’t want my boobs to look so big that I look like I’m bigger than I am. … I’m feeling sentimental, pensive.”

She then revealed she had to go by herself, as her friend couldn’t make it last minute! Noooo!

“I got this. I’m alone for a lot of things. It’s just another thing.”

In a second story, where she showed a photo of herself in a medical gown, the Bravolebrity thanked the surgical team for doing a great job and keeping her calm:

“Even though I was nervous, Dr. Niccole & his team were amazing at talking me through it. Thankful for the Cosmeticare team who was at my side every step of the way.”

It wasn’t until Tuesday did she finally say what exactly she had done on the ‘gram — and that she was planning on telling all!

“So, cat’s out of the bag. I’ve gotten my nose upgraded and my chest upgraded after 10 years. I am going to share the story of how it happened … stay tuned.”

On Friday afternoon she shared a side-by-side pic to show how much the swelling has gone down…

And another WITH makeup to show what’s pretty much at this point the final product!

Clearly she’s happy with the results! She excitedly told US Weekly things went exactly how she wanted them to:

“Dr. Niccole is an artist! I totally felt at ease and came out looking like a natural, enhanced version of myself, which is what I wanted! Props to Cosmeticare!”

Awesome news! We’re so glad it went well!

Related: Scooter Braun Regrets How He Handled Purchase Of Taylor Swift’s Music

The 38-year-old actually subtly first revealed this summer she would be getting her boobs done. In a post from July showing her stunning figure in a swimsuit, she captioned the post hinting at her new “melons.” Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

Didn’t even catch that one! Ha!

We’re so happy for Meghan and wish her a speedy recovery!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram/Meghan King]