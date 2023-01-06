Meghan King Announces She Won't Show Her Kids' Faces On Social Media Anymore

Meghan King is making some changes in the new year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some news with her followers — she’s no longer going to be showing her kids’ faces online:

“For 2023: I’m staying focused. No more showing my kids’ faces. No more filters, ever. Boundaries, grassroots efforts, femininity, deleting and blocking a**holes who troll my page: my promises to myself and to you this year.”

Go off, momma!

Ch-ch-check out the post (bel0w):

Meghan linked to her website which features a blog post further explaining why she made this decision. She opens her entry by saying 2023 is going to be “the year of Meghan” and goes on to describe how she’s making sure things change:

“This year my personal life was ravaged with more of the same. The family court system is broken as hell and 2022 was another glaring reminder. But in 2023 things will change. No more photos of my children’s faces.”

The 38-year-old continued on to speak about how her children were used as an “intimidation tactic” and how she won’t be putting up with that anymore:

“My children’s images were used against me as an intimidation tactic recently. The thought of using the images of my innocent children to attempt hurt their mother is… I don’t know if there’s a word to describe the depth of the disgust that incites inside me. But I am lucky here, I have complete legal control over the use of their images and I’m putting an end to that.”

So awful. No parent should have their own children used against them like that…

Related: Prince Harry Finally Responds To Rumor About His REAL Father!

The Bravolebrity also explained how she wants her children to make the decision of if they want to be in the “limelight” for themselves:

“Additionally, my kids are individuals. When they were babies they felt like another appendage of mine, but now they feel unique and I love watching them spread their wings. One likes the limelight, one hates the limelight, and one doesn’t know what to think. But they’re just kids and they don’t really understand what notoriety means so I am going to insulate them from it until they are old enough to be slowly ushered back in if they so choose.”

Because of all this, mom has officially put her foot down:

“Poof. Bye bye Aspen, Hayes, and Hart’s faces from the public eye from this day forward.”

Closing her blog post, the reality TV star opened up about the things she wants to accomplish in 2023 — she’s ready to get healthier, “explore” her sexuality, and block out all negative vibes:

“My retreats are launched and growing with incredible speed. I am present. I have eliminated all antidepressants and hormonal supplements. I am present. I am enforcing boundaries and angering people because I’m standing up for myself in new ways that weren’t expected before. I am present. I will explore my sexuality if I want to, and I will honor plutonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant. I am present. I will delete trolls and negativity, you will come to my page with love or you will not come at all. No bad vibes. I will stand for something even if people hate it, I will work for truth and justice because I have a voice and a platform, and I will make rumblings in grassroots efforts in order to effect change for women, my children, and the future. After all, well-behaved women rarely make history.”

Love it!!

We can’t wait to see what the new year has in store for Meghan and her kiddos! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Meghan King/Instagram]