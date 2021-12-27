Meghan King Confirms Split From New Husband Just TWO MONTHS After Wedding: 'I Am Rattled'

Meghan King is single once again just weeks after getting married!

In a shocking turn of events, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum ended her marriage to Cuffe Owens just two months (!!!) after the couple tied the knot. Two months… that puts us firmly in Kim Kardashian/Kris Humphries territory. Wow.

Page Six was first to get the scoop on Christmas Eve. At the time, a source for the outlet spilled that Meghan had “told friends they broke up.” She also removed his last name from her Instagram bio, which had previously read “Meghan King Owens.”

Now the mother of three has finally confirmed the news with a heartbreaking public announcement. On Monday, she acknowledged the situation on her Instagram Story, writing:

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage.”

She went on:

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

The poor kids… Oh no…

The reality star concluded:

“At the time I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

Meghan and Cuffe, who happens to be Joe Biden’s nephew btw, had a textbook whirlwind romance. She first made their relationship IG official in late September; two weeks later, they were married in front of their families (including the president!) in Pennsylvania.

Cuffe last appeared on her IG in late November, and the 37-year-old last referenced their relationship when they celebrated their “two month anniversary” on December 3.

The Bravolebrity never hid how quickly things progressed in their relationship. Speaking with Brides magazine, she shared:

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke. By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

Apparently, they had only been dating for a few weeks total before they exchanged their vows — at least if Meghan’s second husband (of three), Jim Edmonds, can be believed. Shortly after his ex’s nuptials, he told DailyMail.com:

“She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks! I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”

Sadly, the fast-track romance clearly didn’t work out in this instance. Thinking of Meghan and especially her poor kids during this tumultuous time.

