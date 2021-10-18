Jim Edmonds BLASTS Ex Meghan King's New Marriage To Cuffe Owens: ‘Is She Pregnant?’

Just like the rest of us, Jim Edmonds was shocked when his ex-wife Meghan King walked down the aisle last week!

King’s surprise wedding to Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens was so unexpected, the former baseball player thought it was “a joke.” LOLz! According to the broadcaster who spoke with DailyMail.com, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum gave him a heads up the day before making things official with her beau, he recalled:

“She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks!”

Only four weeks?! That’s so fast!

The out-of-the-blue chat even made Jim wonder what could have persuaded the couple to tie the knot so quickly, he added:

“Then I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”

Wow! Even Edmonds’ fiancée and King’s former friend Kortnie O’Connor didn’t have anything nice to say about the nuptials, telling the outlet:

“It’s hard to say anything [about Meghan] because it’s hard to say anything nice. She’s been such a nightmare to deal with.”

Damn!! As Perezcious readers know, these three go waaaay back — and their history is complicated, to say the least. During Jim and Meghan’s marriage, they invited Kortnie to a threesome — but then the 51-year-old eventually linked up with the other woman while still finalizing his divorce to the reality TV star last summer. On her podcast, Intimate Knowledge, Meghan claimed:

“Years ago, when he and I got married, I knew Jim had this bad boy kind of past and we were newlyweds, and we were trying to have fun and he wanted to have a threesome.”

So they included who she was “very comfortable with.” Little did she know how things would turn out in the future! O’Connor and Edmonds got engaged in July, just months before King would go IG official with her now-husband in September.

Inerestingly, the 37-year-old clearly looked for something completely different in her new man — namely, his politics! Jim — who shares three kids with Meghan (Aspen, 4, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3) is an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, even posing in a MAGA hat and an “Anti Biden Social Club’ t-shirt for social media. Awkward!! As the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, Cuffe is very aligned with the Democratic party.

The former center fielder, who was accused of cheating with a nanny and sending pictures to other women during the exes’ seven-year marriage, decided to avoid stirring up any drama while discussing his ex-wife, stating:

“I have no interest in getting dragged back into the negative narrative she’s pushed and all the false information she’s put out there. It’s why we’ve really kept our opinions to ourselves on this.”

He also suggested his connection to Meghan is fairly non-existent:

“Really I have no emotion on her wedding one way or another. It’s like a stranger getting married. I have no connection to her.”

Yikes — that’s harsh to hear from a co-parent! Seems like he doth protest too much, no?

We hope they’re able to say amicable enough for the kiddos, who, by the way, looked SO adorable all dressed up for the big event. Check out some snapshots from the wedding (below)!

Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Meghan King/Jim Edmonds/Instagram]