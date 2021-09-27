RHOC Alum Meghan King Goes Instagram Official With Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe Biden Owens!

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King is off the market! She’s dating President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens!!

The reality TV star made the exciting announcement on her Instagram Saturday by posting a cute picture cuddled up next to her beau while seemingly at a party. She teased in the caption:

“Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man. ”

Adorbz!

On Sunday, she also added a pic of the couple hand-in-hand while at a vineyard for her birthday. See how cute they are (below)!

While we don’t know much about Biden’s relative, we do know he’s the son of POTUS’ sister and adviser Valerie Biden Owens. The 42-year-old is also an attorney based out of Los Angeles.

This marks Meghan’s first relationship since splitting with Will Roos, whom she began dating in January. It’s unclear when they called it quits or when she began dating Cuffe, but there is more good news in her romantic life, too! Meghan’s contentious divorce from her second husband and baby daddy Jim Edmonds was finalized in May (they split in 2019), so she’s free to move on with Cuffe carefree!

