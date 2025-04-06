Prince Harry ‘Not Overly Happy’ Meghan Markle Is Using Their Kids To Promote Brand, Claims Royal Editor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds when it comes to their children.

As the Duchess of Sussex continues to build out her new brand As Ever, we’re hearing Prince Harry is likely NOT happy about the involvement of son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3. The report comes from Matt Wilkinson, a Royal editor at The Sun, who talked about Meghan’s decision to post a photo with the kiddos on the official As Ever Instagram account last month.

He claimed on Friday’s episode of the A Right Royal Podcast:

“My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage Harry would much rather his children were not seen. He doesn’t want them to be [photographed]. He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, that there is a hoard of us out there trying to take photos of his kids.”

Related: Prince Harry Says He’s RELIEVED His Charity Is Under Investigation! Y’all Buying This??

We can definitely understand that… A lot of celebs think this way! Their kids didn’t ask to be born in the limelight — so we get trying to give them the most normal childhood possible. But it sounds like Meghan isn’t quite on the same page. Wilkinson continued:

“Meghan grew up in California, she once said she would like to have a more California-style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff. She doesn’t want to hide them away.”

Oof… As for the As Ever photo in particular and Harry’s potential disapproval, Wilkinson acknowledged that Meghan didn’t show their faces. But using them in any capacity to help sell her herself as a “homemaker” is what he believes gets under Harry’s skin:

“Harry is probably not overly happy.”

Do YOU believe this report, Perezcious readers? You can listen to the full podcast episode (below):

Let us know what you think in the comments down below!

[Images via Netflix/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]