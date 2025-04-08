Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand Partnered With E-Commerce Company Accused Of Racism & Called A 'Toxic' Workplace By Ex-Employees!

Meghan Markle‘s star-crossed brand As Ever has partnered with an e-commerce platform to peddle her products on the internet, but already, the move is NOT being well-received!

See, rather than sell her various sundries herself via As Ever’s coffers, Prince Harry‘s wife has made the decision to partner with an e-commerce firm called Snow Commerce to outsource sales for her brand. That part is totally normal! Companies do it all the time, choosing to hire a firm already swimming in the complicated world of logistics and supply chains rather than forge out on their own. No controversy there!

But the controversy comes with Snow Commerce’s online reputation. And to say that reputation is bad might be just be, uh, one of the understatements of the damn year!

According to online reviews, Snow Commerce’s reputation with past customers and past employees is completely in the s**tter! For one, the Cincinnati-based business has the Better Business Bureau‘s lowest possible (ONE-STAR!) rating thanks to a slew of customer complaints about their previous work. One customer filed a complaint which stated:

“Do not buy anything from any company that uses this joke of a company.”

While another one said:

“They are ridiculously bad, they’re allegedly selling items that they don’t have in stock or don’t exist at all.”

Yikes!

Still other customers droned on with more complaints, including one who said nobody at Snow Commerce cares “at all how it makes you feel when you spend $150, your item never gets shipped and nobody tells you why.”

Another added:

“Stay away from this company at all costs!”

And yet another critic piled on:

“Horrible business, items shown on website do not represent what will be received.”

And somehow, it gets even WORSE! Past employees have been highly critical of Snow Commerce, as well!

Over on the employer rating site Glassdoor, one former worker claimed they had encountered “casual racism” while working there. OMG!

Another ex-staffer wrote on Glassdoor:

“A very toxic place to work at. You’re not treated the way you should be, you feel like you are working 24/7 and get no credit. Way underpaid. Last couple of years working there it felt like high school.”

And a third ex-staffer claimed Snow Commerce was allegedly forcing them to do shady s**t with customers after the company supposedly screwed up orders:

“Often botches orders and has us lie to customer about what happened with their order or why it wasn’t received. Stop messing up so many orders and then trying to cover your tracks dishonestly.”

Oof. That’s bad. That’s all bad. And now Meghan is linked to it via As Ever. Uh oh!

