Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Are 'Closer Than Ever' After Hardly Talking To Each Other For A Year? Really??

Time heals all wounds, we guess?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are reportedly becoming friends again after an incredibly tense year. According to an Us Weekly insider on Wednesday, the royal in-laws are “closer than ever” these days:

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often. Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”

Inneresting…

The Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge have long been pitted against each other, but their chances to become amicable again seemed hard to imagine earlier this year after Meghan spoke out in that explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

The Suits alum even called out Kate during the revealing chat, claiming that a previous report that Meghan had made the 39-year-old cry ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry was FALSE, dishing:

“The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen.”

Claiming the exact opposite of what the world had come to know, the mom of two admitted:

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

The 40-year-old didn’t completely bash Prince William‘s wife, though. After explaining that the media press had been all wrong, she did add:

“It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.”

But after the CBS special aired, a source came out of the woodwork to report that the duo hadn’t spoken in a YEAR! A confidant even explained that their husbands’ ongoing fight was spilling over into their relationship, sharing in March:

“There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”

So what’s changed now?! Why the sudden bonding?

Much of the reconnection seems to center around the birth of the newest Mountbatten-Windsor family, Lilibet, who arrived in early June. Archie’s baby sister has brought the entire Royal family together, but none more than the mothers. An insider told Us in July:

“It’s wasted energy. They’ve called a truce.”

Upon the youngster’s birth, the momma of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, Prince Louis, 3, apparently found a soft spot in her heart for her sister-in-law. A source revealed:

“They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet. They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet.”

A second insider added:

“Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lili] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship.”

While it doesn’t totally make sense to us why the ladies have suddenly worked things out, we’re just glad it sounds like some of the drama has subsided among the Royals. If the women can move past their differences, hopefully the feuding brothers can, too!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe that Meghan and Kate are really “closer than ever”?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

