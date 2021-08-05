Shade Or No Shade?? Meghan Markle Accused Of ‘Mocking’ Queen Elizabeth In Viral Birthday Video

Hold up, was Meghan Markle actually mocking Queen Elizabeth II in her 40th birthday video?!

As you may know, the Duchess of Sussex brought on Melissa McCarthy to announce a new charitable project — 40×40 — which aims to encourage women who plan to head back into the workforce after leaving their jobs during the pandemic. In the viral footage, the Gilmore Girls alum breaks out a ton of jokes about how Meghan should honor her special day — everything from getting tattoos to having a yacht party. You know, things that really mark 40 years on this planet!

The pair were even seen sipping from traditional teacups at one point, with Melissa telling the former actress to “hang on” at the beginning of the clip before returning to the camera in a floral dress, formal hat, and gloves. She then joked while casually sipping on the hot beverage:

“This will probably be better for you.”

Doesn’t seem like it would be a huge issue, right? Well…

Royal expert Angela Levin took to Twitter on Thursday, criticizing Meghan for showing “what she thinks” about the royal institution:

“Anyone else think that Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney were mocking the Queen in the birthday video? Both holding old fashioned cup and saucer like Meg used in her blog after 1st meeting with queen. Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves?”

She continued in a follow-up tweet:

“The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family. She’s got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all. We just have to wait for Harry’s outpouring in his memoir.”

Royal biographer Robert Jobson agreed with the commentator’s take on the video, writing in response:

“Maybe. Certainly poking fun at the Brits … with an outdated caricature. Par for the course.”

Honestly, they were more likely joking about certain British traditions than the Queen herself. Despite continuously spilling the tea on royal fam life, Meghan and Prince Harry seemingly have maintained a decent relationship with Her Majesty — even naming their first daughter after her. So we doubt she would have purposefully mocked her grandmother-in-law.

But if this were true, though, it certainly would make the royal matriarch’s birthday wishes to the momma of two a tad awkward. On Wednesday, the monarch used the official royal family Instagram Stories to share a sweet message to Meghan alongside a series of photos:

“Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today!”

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Were Meghan and Melissa throwing shade at The Queen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

