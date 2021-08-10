Harry & Meghan Snubbed From Obama's 60th Birthday Bash -- Because Their Friendship Is OVER?!

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special relationship with the Obamas be over!?

A royal expert thinks so after the Sussexes were noticeably absent from Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party over the weekend!

On Saturday, the former president celebrated his b-day with a major bash at Martha’s Vineyard. Despite a cut back guest list due to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a staff member told DailyMail.com that 300 to 400 people were still in attendance — including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King, George Clooney, JAY-Z, and Beyoncé. But Harry and Meg, who have gotten very chummy with the Obamas over the years, were surprisingly nowhere to be found!

Now, we should note that it isn’t clear whether the couple were snubbed or simply couldn’t make it. According to Page Six, Harry and Meghan were “not planning to attend” the event; the outlet went as far to suggest the Duke might whisk the actress, who turned 40 on August 4, away for her own birthday festivities instead.

Video: Controversial Prince George Cartoon SAVAGELY Mocks Harry & Meghan

However, royal expert Camilla Tominey thinks the Obamas never invited the Sussexes in the first place! Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Tominey said she expected Harry and Meghan to be “front and centre” of the Obamas’ guest list. She mused:

“Despite the Obamas not attending the Sussexes’ wedding that year, it was thought that the newly California-based couple would be shoo-ins at Obama’s 60th, as prominent ‘progressives’ and new-found members of the US metropolitan liberal elite.”

She acts like there’s a “US metropolitan liberal elite” Discord! LOLz!

But it is a fair assumption to make, seeing as the Obamas have a well established friendship with Harry. In 2016, they starred in a video with the prince and the Queen to help promote his Invictus Games, which they bonded with him over. The next year, the prince interviewed Barack in Toronto for his takeover of BBC Radio 4‘s Today show, where they discussed social media and civil discourse.

And Meghan attended Michelle Obama’s talk at the London Southbank Centre in December 2018, and even reportedly went backstage afterwards for a “power meeting” with the former FLOTUS to chat about their shared passion for girls’ education.

According to Tominey, however, Harry and Meg’s relationship with the Obamas has since soured. She claims that some people within Democrat circles have suggested the Sussexes’ attempts to “ape everything the Obamas have done” since they quit the royal family may have “jeopardized their once special relationship.”

While the current state of the power couples’ friendship is unclear, it’s impossible to deny the Sussexes have been following in the Obamas’ footsteps since leaving the royal life, even signing a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix to produce their own documentary series.

It’s not just the alleged copycatting, though. Camilla claimed a source revealed the Obamas “didn’t like Harry attacking his family” during his and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March. The insider said:

“They value family and certainly aren’t the type of people who would want their children talking to the press.”

Inneresting…

The few comments the Obamas made about that interview would support this source’s claims. Shortly after the interview aired, Michelle said:

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time. Because there’s nothing more important than family.”

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Were Harry and Meg snubbed, or did they decide to skip out on the event? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]