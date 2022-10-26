Meghan Markle Is 'Extremely' Disappointed In The 'Negative Backlash' To Her Deal Or No Deal Comments!

Meghan Markle doesn’t have any regrets about revealing some of her personal experiences working on Deal or No Deal back in the day.

But she’s also ready to move on from her recent comments about the show. And it sounds like she’s COMPLETELY over and done with the firestorm of reaction they generated! As Perezcious readers will recall, the 41-year-old mom of two took to her Archetypes podcast last week to discuss her time working as a briefcase model on the hit NBC game show from 2006 to 2007. Prince Harry‘s wife wasn’t scared of being critical about that modeling gig on the podcast. For one, she recalled allegedly problematic moments on set:

“There were different stations for having your lashes put on or extensions put in, or the padding in your bra. When I look back at that time, I’ll never forget this one detail. … There was a woman who ran the show and she’d be there backstage and I can still hear her … she’d go, ‘Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!'”

The podcast’s biggest kicker last week came when she stated the modeling work reduced her to being “objectified on the stage” as a “bimbo.”

Related: Meghan Discusses The Angry Black Woman Trope On Her Podcast!

Almost immediately, it drummed up controversy! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan came forward on social media to push back against Meghan’s “bimbo” remark. Staffers who worked on the Howie Mandel-hosted game show also responded negatively to Markle’s new assertions.

Now, an insider is sharing more of the one-time working royal’s personal perspective about the backlash to her initial remarks. Speaking to Us Weekly about the Santa Barbara resident’s take on the hubbub, the source revealed Markle is “extremely” disappointed in how her Archetypes commentary was received. The insider stated:

“This negative backlash is extremely disappointing to Meghan, but she’s learned a long time ago not to get too cut up or demotivated by those who wish to dwell in negativity, especially over something so trivial as a job she left many years ago.”

Damn!

The source also tossed some shade at the Suits alum’s most persistent critics. Without naming names, the informant explained some of Meghan’s ongoing frustrations with her most intense haters:

“She knows that there are certain critics who will go to great lengths to stir the pot and call her out as a hypocrite in any way possible.”

Oof. We can’t even imagine. It never ends!

Related: Former Maître D’ Recalls Alleged HORRIBLE Encounters With Meghan Markle!

The confidant also explained that even though Meghan “doesn’t find it fair or easy to deal with” public criticism, she’s also more than ready to get past this tense time and get on with life:

“Her general response is to shrug her shoulders and say, ‘it is what it is.'”

To that end, it sounds like this is a wrap as far as Meghan’s Deal or No Deal memories are concerned:

“She’s moved on and hopes others can now do the same.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are other people going to move on from this now? Is Meghan? Are y’all?? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Game Show Network/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]