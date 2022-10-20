Whoopi Goldberg Takes Meghan Markle To Task Over Deal Or No Deal Comments!

OMG. Whoopi Goldberg is PISSED OFF!

During Wednesday’s episode of The View, the roundtable discussed Meghan Markle’s latest comments about disliking her time as a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal because it made her feel “objectified.” And, uh… the Oscar winner has no sympathy for her! After explaining the controversy with the most attitude we’ve seen in a while (!!!), the longtime Hollywood vet declared:

“On that show, you basically had a suitcase and they wanted to know: ‘Is this the deal you want, or is this not the deal you want?’ I don’t know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They’re thinking, I want the money.”

Hmm. She’s not wrong.

But Meghan was definitely dissing the behind-the-scenes shenanigans more than the actual game show contestants — who were obviously more worried about the money than the women. So, we’re not sure this is the strongest argument. Whoopi went on to compare the Deal or No Deal girls to Vanna White, adding:

“[Wheel of Fortune hostess] Vanna White is always in something interesting and beautiful, and she’s been doing this. The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed, and that’s what you have to change — because we’re performers. When you’re a performer, you take the gig. You take the gig. Sometimes you’re in a bozo suit. Sometimes you got a big nose. And this is just the way it is.”

Suggesting Meghan was taking her time on the show far too seriously, the host declared:

“We’re not journalists, we’re actors. We’re trying to get to another place. You left, and that was your prerogative. But I feel bad because I don’t think people were looking at these girls like this, I think people wanted the money.”

Other hosts clapped back at Whoopi’s take, pointing out that most game shows have a history of featuring a male host and a bunch of skinny and “beautiful” women. Joy Behar wondered:

“Then why is it that every game show has a guy running it — pretty much, except for yours maybe [Sarah Haines’ The Chase] and a couple of others — and some gorgeous women turning letters or holding a box.”

It’s definitely an ongoing trend and one that could use some changing! But Whoopi dug her heels in further, arguing:

“That’s TV, baby. But, what did you think you were going to? You know that’s what the show was.”

Very true! Sunny Hostin replied:

“I agree with that, she took the job, she took the gig. And I also appreciate that she said, ‘Well, this makes me feel bad, I’m gonna walk away.’ And she walked away, and I think that’s the point.”

During Meghan’s latest Archetype podcast, she reflected on her time on the TV show — insisting she felt treated like a “bimbo,” saying:

“I had also studied international relations in college, and there were times I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in Buenos Aires and being in the motorcade with the security of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite.”

Did the secretary of treasury really care about an intern’s thoughts?! Seems a bit far-fetched to us, just saying! We get what she’s implying though — the jobs were very different! But it’s not like she was on Deal or No Deal while she was trying to make a name for herself in politics… She was trying to be an actress!

Her experience of having to look a certain way on the show ultimately made her feel bad about herself, she told her guest Paris Hilton:

“I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype.”

After starring in 34 episodes, she decided to quit:

“I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.”

After her comments made headlines, Claudia Jordan, who was also a model on the show, insisted the show “never” treated any of the women like “bimbos.” Instead, she suggested Meghan just didn’t take advantage of her time on the show, which could have amounted to lots of career success as it did for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Check out Whoopi’s heated reaction to Meghan’s comments (below)!

THE SASS!!!

Whose side of this debate are you on?? Sound OFF (Below)!

