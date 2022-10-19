Meghan Markle Shades Upcoming Docuseries -- Says It's NOT How She & Prince Harry 'Would Have Told' Their Story!

Uh, oh. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries hasn’t even come out yet and she’s already blasting it! This isn’t good!

As part of the Duchess of Sussex’s new interview with Variety out on Wednesday, the royal opened up about her upcoming Netflix series for the first time. Amid weeks of backlash and reports of controversy behind the scenes, she not only confirmed the project was in the works (something the streamer has yet to do), but claimed it hasn’t been executed to her and Harry’s liking!

Seriously?! Even though they’re supposedly helping to produce it? Uh…

Discussing the Liz Garbus-directed series, Meghan revealed:

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

Well, that’s shady! The Suits alum did acknowledge it was inevitable for the story’s focus to change a bit once they brought on other creative talents, adding:

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

Very true. But as far as promo goes, this stinks! We mean, the project hasn’t even premiered yet and she’s distancing herself from it! Yeesh.

Of course, this comes amid rumors of drama behind the scenes. As we’ve been following, ever since Queen Elizabeth II died, Harry and Meghan have reportedly been begging the streamer to let them edit out juicy content – such as things they’ve said about Prince William, Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla. The same goes for Harry’s upcoming memoir. A senior Netflix insider told Page Six last week:

“Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project.”

They added part of the problem was the couple had “contradicted” themselves between the TV show and book, noting:

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.”

Sources initially believed the project would be released in December to coincide with the Season 5 premiere of The Crown in early November, but now with Netflix facing backlash for content in the new season, they’ve reportedly postponed the Sussex’s docuseries until next year! On Monday, a source told Deadline:

“They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”

At the same time, when pressed for a statement, Netflix said they’ve NEVER confirmed the existence of Harry and Meghan’s documentary, stating:

“There’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed.”

Ummm… does this mean they might scrap the whole thing!?

Obviously, we all know the doc has been in the works for over a year now (as part of the couple’s massive deal with the streamer they signed after their royal exit in 2020). Meghan just confirmed it! Is Netflix not saying it’s real in case it never sees the light of day? Hmm.

Meanwhile, an Us Weekly source insists the project is moving forward — but with a new “direction” when it comes to how King Charles will be portrayed! The insider shared of Harry and Meghan:

“They’ve both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth II‘s] legacy.”

The parents of two are hoping to keep their projects “interesting without crossing a line.” Perhaps Charles’ threat to ban them from his coronation if they attack Camilla worked?? We won’t know for sure until both new projects drop. For now, the Archewell founders are leaning on each other as they deal with these production issues:

“He’s so grateful to Meghan for her input and they make all of these big decisions together, so of course there’s that balancing act of weighing up pros and cons to consider. And it goes the other way, too — he’s equally involved in her big picture, they’re very much at one that way and maintain they always will be.”

A second source suggested Meghan is the one who has been pressuring Harry to share stories about his family, adding:

“Meghan moved to America to have a voice and feels it’s important for Harry to speak up about matters close to his heart, including his family.”

The fate of Harry’s familial relationships rests on what he doesn’t say, though, so let’s hope he doesn’t take Meghan’s advice too seriously because if he reveals too many secrets, he might officially burn all bridges to the UK! Thoughts?!

