Meghan Markle Called A 'Hypocrite' For Taking THIS NSFW Role After Deal Or No Deal Exit!

Turns out Whoopi Goldberg isn’t the only one fed up with Meghan Markle right now!

The Duchess of Sussex has been fielding lots of heat after dissing her time on Deal or No Deal on the latest episode of her Archetype podcast. She revealed she left her role as a briefcase girl after being “objectified” and valued for her beauty and “not necessarily about [her] brains.”

And while we can understand her frustration there, she’s starting to look very untrustworthy because the roles she took after the game show just resurfaced and they’re arguably WAY worse!

Social media has been filled with users clapping back at the royal’s “bimbo” comments ever since the podcast dropped earlier this week — and they’ve just unearthed the best evidence to prove she’s a “hypocrite.” As you know, Meg left Deal or No Deal after starring in 34 episodes from 2006 to 2007. Since she hated the way she was valued for her looks and not her smarts, you’d think she would have tried to earn her spot on a more high-brow show, right? Wrong!

A newly resurfaced video shows Meghan appearing in the premiere episode of 90210 in 2008… giving lead character Ethan Ward (played by Dustin Milligan) a BLOWJOB! LOLz!!

In the quick scene, the now-41-year-old appeared as a high schooler named Wendy. Ahead of school, leading lady Annie Wilson (AKA Shenae Grimes) goes to say hello to her summer fling who she sees sitting in his car. He panics, adjusting his pants, as she nears — and then Wendy — AKA Meghan — pops her head up from his lap. Ch-ch-check it out!

LMFAO!

Complaining about being objectified but then taking a job like this doesn’t really add up! Some Twitter users slammed Prince Harry’s wife for acting like a “victim” when she self-selected these roles, saying:

“YEARS after you left deal or no deal for ‘being treated like a bimbo’, you took on roles giving men BJ’s in cars in 90210, taking your top off to grill burgers in Mens Health, had a ton of sex scenes in ‘Suits’. You’ve objectified YOURSELF. You’re not a victim girl” “She’s a lying hypocrite!” “Sorry, #MeghanMarkle, you chose that gig plus – hot girl, FedEx girl, 90210, other assorted roles, the burger ad, etc. No one forced you. No one reduced you. You willingly took those jobs.”

You can see more of her now-controversial jobs (below). Some of them were filmed before her Deal or No Deal gig, FYI.

Interestingly, not everyone is so frustrated with Meghan or her acting. Another actor came to her defense to remind social media that struggling performers sometimes have to take whatever role they can get to stay afloat. One up-and-coming actress wrote:

“As an actress you have to take jobs you don’t particularly like or empathise with to pay the bills? I can’t say I was thrilled to play ‘Peasant 4’ or ‘Cheating Wife’ either”

Valid point!!

She was trying to make it in Hollywood, and, unfortunately, sometimes these are the only kind of roles offered to new female talent. Still, it is surprising to see Meg willingly choose such a raunchy role after her Deal or No Deal stint. If she really hated it so much, she wouldn’t have put herself in such a similarly objectifying situation. And if she didn’t actually mind it, maybe she should be more careful about what she says on her podcast!

This is exactly what Whoopi Goldberg was trying to stress on Wednesday’s episode of The View. The host got seriously sassy while discussing the latest royal drama, saying:

“When you’re a performer, you take the gig. You take the gig. Sometimes, you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.”

She went on to argue Meghan shouldn’t be talking down about roles other women may not feel bad about or need in order to pay rent, adding after some pushback:

“My point is if you see it, and that’s how you feel, just maybe you don’t want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they’re trying to make a living, too.”

For the record, another former briefcase girl, Claudia Jordan, blasted Meghan’s take on the behind-the-scenes environment of the Howie Mandel-hosted competition by writing on Instagram:

“Deal or No Deal NEVER treated us like bimbos”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also claimed the “modeling gig” provided an “opportunity” for its stars to rise in their careers — if they took advantage of it! So, it seems like Meghan is the only one who took offense with her time on the game show…

Now that all of these clips have resurfaced, we really want her to address these NSFW scenes. They have really opened a whole new can of worms for the star! Thoughts?! Do YOU think it’s problematic that she took the sexy 90210 role after Deal or No Deal?? Let us know your take on this ordeal (below)!

[Image via Suits Official/Peacock/YouTube]