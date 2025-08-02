Meghan Markle's Ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney 'Regrets' Friendship As It Cast 'Dark Cloud' Over Her Life & Doomed Marriage!

Jessica Mulroney wishes she had never met Meghan Markle! All because she thinks their friendship not only led to her ruined reputation but also to the end of her marriage!

As you may recall, the pair were friends back in the day! The best of friends! However, Meghan cut ties with the reality star after a massive racism scandal back in 2020. Black influencer Sasha Exeter was encouraging Jessica and other public figures to use their platforms and speak out about the Black Lives Matter movement. But instead of doing so, she took offense to the call to action and went off on Sasha. The whole thing blew up, and Jessica publicly apologized — only after trying to intimidate the influencer privately. However, Meghan was having none of it! She ended their friendship afterward!

And while Jess has kept details of her life private since the controversy, she was thrust back into the spotlight when reports dropped that she is divorcing her husband of 16 years! It is unknown when or why she exactly broke up with Ben Mulroney, but an insider told Page Six on Tuesday that they separated “some time ago.” And now a new source is claiming that Jessica blames everything that went wrong with her life on her friendship with Meg! What?!

According to Dailymail.com on Friday, the former I Do, Redo host “somewhat regrets” being pals with the Duchess of Sussex because their falling out over the racism scandal “later caused tensions … in her marriage.” What kind of tension? The source didn’t get into their marital troubles. But as you may recall, Ben stepped down as the host of the Canadian entertainment show Etalk due to the controversy. Did he hold a grudge against Jessica for costing him his job? Or is there more to the story behind their struggles? Hmm.

Ultimately, the insider alleged that Jessica believes her friendship with Meghan led to her and Ben’s breakup, saying:

“If [Jessica] could go back, a part of her wishes she was never part of [Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018] wedding. While she enjoyed all the exposure it brought her at the time, that same exposure is what caused her social media rift to blow up in the way it did and led to the end of her friendship with Meghan and her marriage.”

Did the scandal blow up because she was pals with Meghan? Yes. There is no doubt that it is because of her close association with a royal family member. However, what happened is not the former Suits star’s fault. She didn’t start the controversy — Jess did. The television personality decided to lash out at Sasha, who simply wanted her to do more to promote Black Lives Matter. Jessica could’ve said nothing to the social media personality, but she did anyway. And not only that, she made things worse by privately threatening Sasha. So, if the scandal destroyed her marriage, Jess has no one to blame but herself at the end of the day.

The insider added that while Jessica “did consider Meghan family,” she now “sees that whole time as a ‘dark cloud.’” But it is a dark cloud she created because of her own actions! Just saying!

