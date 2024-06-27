Meghan Markle's Secret Battle With The Beckhams! New Book Claims Duchess Was Horribly Jealous Of David & Victoria!

It turns out Meghan Markle was the biggest problem in her and Prince Harry‘s friendship with Victoria and David Beckham!

As Perezcious readers might know, the Beckhams have been friends with the royal family, particularly Harry and Prince William, for years now. But all that changed when the Sussexes accused the famous soccer player and singer of leaking stories about them, as we reported last year. And now, in an explosive new book about the famed British couple titled House of Beckham by Tom Bower, the author breaks down just went wrong in the friendship. But guess what?! Like always, the Suits alum is taking all the heat!

The royal biographer claimed Victoria and David tried to befriend Meghan as she entered the Duke of Sussex’s life because of their long-standing friendship with him, but Meghan was instantly “irritated” that the pop star had “considerably more wealth” than her. The 42-year-old even reportedly “put on airs” around Vic when they first met because she believed she had “little in common” with the former Spice Girls member due to her status in the royal family and past acting career.

Related: Harry Emotionally Shares ‘Hardest Thing’ About Dealing With Grief As A Kid

LOLz! Really?! Come on. She was on ONE super successful show!! Meanwhile, the Beckhams have been crushing it for years — of course they had more fame and money! Reflecting on Meghan’s point of view, Bower penned in the book:

“In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order. She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”

But the girls tried to get along at first, and “a member of Victoria’s staff offered Harry’s fiancé advice on the best facials and hairdressing in London.” The California native even asked the designer if she could snag some free clothes and handbags — but the request was “vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules.” Hah! Bet that only made Meghan more upset!

While things might’ve been a bit rocky, Meghan did reportedly stay at the Beckham residence in Beverly Hills during a private trip once to avoid paparazzi, meaning she was “secretly provided for by the Beckhams’ staff.”

But this all came to an abrupt end when a report hit the headlines claiming Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice. That’s when the Archewell co-founders accused the couple of leaking stories about them to the press, which in turn made the athlete “furious.” David and Victoria have since sided with William and Princess Catherine in the ongoing royal rift. They even made a bold statement by inviting the future king and queen to their son Brooklyn‘s wedding and NOT including Harry and Meg. Oof.

Sounds like the mother of two just has a nasty habit of being jealous of everyone around her! It ruined things with Kate Middleton and now the Becks, too! Rough! Can’t she just be happy with what she’s got?!? That is, if you believe what the author has to say… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]