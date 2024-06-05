Winning The Breakup? David & Victoria Beckham Score Revenge Amid Rift With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle!

David and Victoria Beckham are determined to come out on top amid their bitter feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Beckhams and Sussexes were good friends until the last few years. Their reported issues began when Harry allegedly called David to accuse him and Victoria of leaking stories to the press, leaving the former soccer player “furious.” And they haven’t been on good terms ever since!

Interestingly, while David’s grown apart from Harry, he’s grown closer to two royal family members that the Duke of Sussex is feuding with: Prince William and King Charles. So shady! The athlete even invited William and Princess Catherine to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in 2022 — not Harry and Meghan. Ouch! Meanwhile, King Charles made Posh Spice’s hubby an ambassador of The King’s Foundation this week. A source previously told The Sun:

“The King and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests. This is a massive thing for him and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.”

Now, it appears the Beckhams have scored again in their rift with Meghan and Harry! According to The US Sun, figures showed last week that Victoria and David’s documentary surpassed Harry and Meghan’s show in terms of popularity at this time. The Beckhams’ doc — which was released last October — earned 208.5 million hours watched in 2023. Wow! As for Harry & Meghan? The series didn’t even come close to that figure! It only had 72.9 million hours watched last year. Not good!

That being said, Meghan and Harry’s documentary was released in December 2022 and was a big hit at the time, debuting at 81.6 million hours viewed in the first four days. Over time, views are obviously going to decline. Nevertheless, these numbers could make the Beckhams happy! You know, the whole success is the best revenge thing! Speaking of success…

Victoria might even hope Meghan won’t have any when it comes to her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard — at least according to the musings of Denise Palmer-Davies, Brand expert and Director at Borne Media! She feels the business flopping would be the “ultimate revenge” amid their nasty rift:

“It is a difficult market to crack – even Victoria has had her obstacles – as it is so saturated. But given their fall out, the skeptic in me wonders if she’d be secretly pleased if it did backfire. That would be the ultimate revenge wouldn’t it?”

Damn! That is pretty harsh…

But Victoria could get her wish — if this is true — especially if the palace has anything to say about it! Given how the jam fiasco went down, we wouldn’t be surprised if the palace tried to low-key thwart her operation at every turn! Posh could get her “ultimate revenge” sooner rather than later if that happens! Thoughts on the feud, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

