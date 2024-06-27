Meghan Markle Saw Herself As The 'New Diana' -- And Didn't Want To Be 'Subservient' To Princess Catherine, Claims New Book

Meghan Markle was jealous of Princess Catherine from the get-go!

Tom Bower‘s new book House of Beckham is mostly about Victoria and David Beckham. However, it gets into their friendship with the royal family, and dishes all the dirty laundry that’s fit to print! The author corroborates rumors of Meghan wanting to be compared to Princess Diana — only it goes a step further. Bower claims the Duchess of Sussex really saw herself as the “Royal Family’s new Diana” when she joined the picture — and that’s why she was so pissed she was always looked down upon compared to her sister-in-law!

Related: Travis Kelce Describes Meeting Prince William At London Eras Tour!!

The author explained that after Meghan and Prince Harry‘s first foreign royal trip to Australia, the Suits alum really thought she’d proven herself and risen in the ranks. Unfortunately, she was unhappy that “in the royal hierarchy she was subservient to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and the future Queen.”

We’ve said it time and time again: this should NOT have been a shock to her! If she wanted to be queen, she went after the wrong brother! LOLz! No matter what she did or how popular she could’ve become, the actress was never going to be as high up on the royal food chain as Kate Middleton!

That said, Meghan’s been slammed for disrespecting the traditions of the monarchy before, such as in her Netflix docuseries when she laughed off having to curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. So maybe she didn’t take the royal titles seriously enough and thought she had more power than she really did in The Firm?? She must have thought she had a fighting chance to change things at first if she started a long-standing beef with the Princess of Wales over this!

If all this is true, of course. Biographer Bower’s book purports to have gotten the tea from “extensive research, expert sourcing and interviews with insiders.” We wonder who those insiders might be…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]