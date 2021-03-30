Kate Middleton’s Uncle Comes To Her Defense -- Insists Meghan Markle Must Have Been The One To Throw A 'Hissy Fit'

Family sticks together, whether you’re royal or not.

Of course, that’s not exactly the state of the Royal Family at the moment, as the Windsors find themselves fractured by feuds and thrown into chaos by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah. And while one of their main accusations was a lack of support and protection from “The Firm,” Kate Middleton doesn’t have that problem. In fact, she seems to enjoy very fierce protection from both sides of the family.

Related: Meghan’s Dad Wants His Own Tell-All Interview With Oprah!

The most recent example of this is her uncle Gary Goldsmith (brother of the future Queen Consort’s mum, Carole Middleton), who came to his niece’s defense over claims made in the revealing sit-down. When it came to Meg’s revelation that Prince William’s wife actually made her cry, contrary to what had been reported, Gary didn’t mince words.

He told DailyMail.com:

“I don’t believe for a moment that Kate made Meghan cry.”

He continued:

“I’ve known Kate since she was born and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. It’s just simply not in her nature. She’s even lovelier on the inside than on the outside. If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan. Kate would have been trying to make the peace. I would fight for Kate’s honour until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I’ve ever met.”

Well, that’s certainly an impassioned defense. But you’ll notice that Gary doesn’t actually have any insider information. Like the rest of the world, he’s only assuming the actress had a “hissy fit” (what a super sexist term, BTW). So take his opinion with a grain of salt.

That’s not the only opinion he had on the Sussexes, whom he once publicly recommended to “shut the F up” after they spoke out about structural racism in the UK. (We always hear about how embarrassing the Suits alum’s family is, but Gary doesn’t seem to be doing the Middletons any favors, if you ask us.)

He shared:

“When Meghan first entered the Royal Family, I was made up for Harry. Like the rest of the country, it seemed she was the real deal and it was a marriage made in heaven. But what has happened is heartbreaking. I don’t blame Meghan — she’s a Hollywood starlet. You can’t blame a tiger for biting the head off a sheep. But I don’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth. She’s an actress and knows how to manipulate her audience. I don’t believe for a second she had to Google the words to the National Anthem. Harry has been singing it since the age of five.”

Another unsubstantiated opinion from Gary. But even worse, he went on to blame Harry for his wife’s mental health crisis. He remarked:

“The last time I checked, he was the face of a mental wellbeing charity. Where was he in all this? Surely as her husband, he should have been able to give her the help and support she needed. He’s a senior Army officer who has been in a war zone. He should be able to stand up for himself and his wife. He shouldn’t claim to be family-centric when he has hurt everyone who loves him. You don’t ask for anonymity and take a step back from public life to then throw your family and your grandmother under a bus on TV. Why would you do that? The Royal Family is not racist, it’s not sexist, it’s not ageist. They are a moral compass.”

Lots to unpack there, particularly how cruel it is to speak about Archie’s mother’s period of suicidal ideation that way. In our opinion, the prince DID stand up for himself and his wife by getting them out of there. And as for denying the Royal Family’s racism and the like… it’s impossible to look at how Prince Charles and the rest treated Princess Diana and call them a moral compass, let alone acknowledging the whole colonial history of the institution. But that’s a whole other can of worms.

Related: How Kate Is Protecting Her Kids From The Tell-All Backlash

Of course, Gary concluded with glowing words for his niece and her husband. He gushed:

“Both William and Kate understand they are being paid by the taxpayer to do a job. They smash it. It’s a tough gig. It’s relentless. But it’s also a position of privilege. If you have that privilege, don’t throw it back in people’s faces. In all the years Kate has been in the public eye, she has never put a foot wrong. She was born for the role. She has risen above the criticism and just got on with the job.”

Should we point out that saying Kate, a wealthy white woman, was “born for the role” despite technically being a commoner, while calling Meghan, a biracial woman and successful actress, a manipulator is just the kind of subtle bigotry that drove her and her husband out of England?

We can’t really take Gary seriously, as he’s obviously not a palace insider, and appears to be using his connection to Kate to get attention from the press (let’s not forget his own trouble with the law almost prevented him from being invited to his niece’s royal wedding). But his words seem to be reflective of the British attitude towards the Sussexes, which is truly a shame. But if they’re not going to appreciate Harry and Meghan across the pond, we’re more than happy to do so here in the US!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]